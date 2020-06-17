Crypto ransomware attacks are at an all-time high; in these difficult times, we will discuss some methods people can employ to protect themselves.

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, crypto-related crimes, especially ransomware attacks, have seen an alarming growth rate across the past few years. The average sum demanded by ransomware attacks doubled between 2018 and 2019.

Ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks, as the name suggests, are a type of malware that encrypts the files on the victim’s device and requires them to pay a ransom to get their files back. Sometimes, ransomware attacks blackmail victims by threatening to sell the data they have encrypted.

The attacker sends a ransomware file to a victim via an email that hides a ransomware executable file within a link or an attachment. When the victim clicks on the attachment, the executable file is triggered and encrypts targeted files on the system.

Notorious ransomware strains include REvil, Phobos, and Ryuk ransomware strains. These three strains have been used in numerous attacks since last year.

How to protect yourself?

While cyberattacks are at an all-time high, all is not lost as there are several practices that can keep you safe. First of all, it is important to stay informed regarding recent events, including warnings from cybersecurity companies. Most cybersecurity firms have Twitter accounts where they alert their followers whenever they detect anything.

Secondly, it is important that you do not open any emails or attachments sent from sources you do not trust. Such emails are often infected by different malware that may harm you even without you knowing.

Paying ransom to attackers is not a good idea as it is considered illegal in many jurisdictions.