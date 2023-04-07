Breaking: Ralph Lauren starts accepting crypto payments in Miami

Luxury fashion brand Ralph Lauren has announced that it will be accepting cryptocurrency payments at its Miami Design District store. The move is a significant step towards the brand’s innovation and aims to attract a new demographic of customers who are tech-savvy and prefer to use digital currencies.

The first Ralph Lauren retail store to accept crypto

Ralph Lauren’s Miami Design District store will accept payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon, as well as 12 other cryptocurrencies.

According to Bitpay, the payment processor behind Ralph Lauren’s crypto payments, the Miami location will also feature an activation experience that utilizes non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This feature is expected to provide customers with a unique and engaging shopping experience that reflects the brand’s vision.

This marks the first time that Ralph Lauren has ventured into the world of cryptocurrency payments, making its Miami Design District store the first retail location to offer the service.

The brand’s decision to accept digital currencies is in line with the trend among luxury brands that have started to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

The move also presents an opportunity for Ralph Lauren to attract a new customer base of tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers who are interested in crypto.

Ralph Lauren embraces Web3 promotions

In addition to accepting crypto payments, Ralph Lauren has designated its Miami store as its focal point for Web3 promotions. Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet, which is decentralized and aims to eliminate the need for intermediaries.

By embracing Web3, Ralph Lauren is positioning itself as a forward-thinking brand that is committed to innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

With the luxury market projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, luxury brands need to adapt to changing consumer demands. As millennials and Gen Z consumers drive 85% of global luxury sales growth, the decision for luxury brands to adopt crypto becomes more important.

Additionally, nearly half of all millennial millionaires, defined as those with a net worth of over $1 million, have more than 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto payments are also beneficial for luxury brands as customers who pay with crypto tend to spend more. The typical crypto transaction has an average order value (AOV) of $450, compared to an AOV of about $200 for non-crypto transactions.

The trend presents an opportunity for luxury brands to grow their business and engage with their customers.

Blockchain technology: A game changer for luxury brands

Counterfeit products remain a significant issue for high-end fashion brands worldwide. In 2017, luxury brands lost $98 billion worth of sales to counterfeits.

To combat this issue, luxury conglomerates such as LVMH, Prada, and Cartier have established the Aura Blockchain Consortium. The non-profit platform creates a “digital twin” for designer products using blockchain technology, allowing brands to assign luxury products a unique digital identifier that helps customers ensure their purchase is authentic.

With blockchain technology, luxury brands can also hold information on product maintenance and upkeep, helping to better determine a product’s value for resale.

The use of blockchain technology presents an opportunity for luxury brands to address the issue of counterfeit products while also providing a more transparent and efficient system for customers.