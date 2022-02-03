TL;DR Breakdown

The Quant price analysis is bullish today.

Resistance for QNT/USD is present at $131.

The support is present at $113.

The Quant price analysis reveals an upswing in price has been recorded in this week as the bulls have been getting stronger and stronger. The bullish momentum has increased on a great scale during the last few hours as well, which is why the price has been uplifted to the $126 level. This counts as a huge accomplishment for the buyers as previously, the chances of progression were quite limited. Nonetheless, today’s trend has also been towards the bullish side as the QNT/USD value has increased immensely.

QNT/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish momentum continues as upsweep takes price above $126

The 1-day price chart for Quant price analysis shows the cryptocurrency price has been advancing unboundedly for the past week, which is a moment of encouragement for the buyers. The price has been elevated up to $126 in the last 24-hours gaining more than 18 percent value, as the bulls have been maintaining their upper position proficiently. The price has been able to go above the moving average (MA) value as well, which is going at the $102 level for the one-day price chart.

QNT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The SMA 20 curve is once again moving ascendingly after the substantial increase in the market value of QNT/USD. The Bollinger bands Indicator values are as follows; the upper curve is touching $166 value whereas the lower curve is at $69 value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has improved eminently during the day and has reached index 49.

Quant price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four hours Quant price analysis shows the bullish momentum intensified as the price jumped towards the $138 mark, but the selling pressure has also appeared after the high spike as the price has been recorded decreasing again in the last four hours. But the bullish push helped the price to resettle at the $126 level as a result of the high swing. The moving average indicator in the four hours price chart is dictating its value at $114, precisely.

QNT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has increased on a noticeable level, and now the Bollinger bands average is standing at $105 below the price level. The upper Bollinger band is standing at the $128 position, whereas its lower band is standing at the $81 position for now. The RSI score has entered the neutral zone again as it trades at index 68 in the last four hours after the selling pressure appeared.

Quant price analysis conclusion

The Quant price analysis concludes that the price has been uplifted tremendously. Today, an upward movement has been recorded as the QNT/USD price has climbed up to the $126 level. The price may improve in the upcoming hours as well after the selling pressure subsides. We might soon observe the QNT price function headed up again.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.