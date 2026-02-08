Qatar taps Microsoft to build AI systems to cater to government services.

Qatar is reportedly teaming up with Microsoft to build artificial intelligence systems that would cater to government services. According to reports from several local outlets in the country, the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is teaming up with Microsoft to launch the ‘AI Agent Factory.’

The ‘AI Agent Factory’ is a digital platform that will leverage artificial intelligence across government services in a bid to modernize bureaucracy and boost efficiency. Announced on Friday, the initiative marks one of the most ambitious steps taken by Qatar in using the power of AI to transform how citizens and businesses interact with public institutions in the future.

Qatar teams up with Microsoft to launch its AI Agent Factory

The platform is also expected to help the ministry develop and deploy intelligent AI agents, an automated system capable of handling tasks ranging from processing applications to answering queries, without the lengthy development cycles traditionally associated with government IT projects. The factory will be built on Microsoft’s technology infrastructure and will be designed to integrate easily with existing government systems.

In addition, Qatar is expected to roll out the new AI-powered services across the different departments in its public ministries. Ahmed Al-Kuwari, the director of the ministry’s Information Systems Department, hailed the launch as an important step towards comprehensive automation of government operations. “Leveraging advanced AI technologies will enhance operational efficiency, support decision-making, expand the scope of smart services, and improve their overall quality,” he said.

The AI Agent Factory is just one of the latest in a series of government initiatives undertaken to embed artificial intelligence across various public sectors of Qatar. In the past few months, various ministries have developed automated document processing systems and predictive analytics tools designed to help them anticipate the needs of residents before they arise. The government has also established dedicated AI government frameworks to upskill civil services in working alongside intelligence systems.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has been plotting AI traffic management systems, while the Ministry of Public Health has deployed machine learning algorithms to streamline appointment scheduling and reduce waiting times at healthcare facilities. The platform provides more than just a technical upgrade. It enables faster deployment of AI solutions, and officials hope to be able to create a unified experience across different public sectors, removing fragmented service deliveries among organizations.

Microsoft executive hails the partnership

Ahmed Dandashi, general manager of Microsoft Qatar, said the partnership would accelerate digital transformation and deliver sustainable impact for institutions, the business sector, and society. The ministry added that once the technical and regulatory frameworks are finalized, it will work with Microsoft to improve the platform’s capabilities and introduce additional AI-powered services that align with its Qatar National Vision 2030. The move comes as Gulf nations race to position themselves as regional leader in AI adoption.

While the United States and China have been going neck and neck in the global AI race, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also been investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure and governance frameworks. The move also comes as the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the launch of the AI-powered virtual assistant service on its website. The move was in line with the Third Financial Strategy, which supports the Qatar National Vision 2030.

According to the bank, the move is also part of its commitment to deliver a seamless digital financial experience to residents in the country. The service allows users to interact directly with the virtual assistant on the bank’s platform, helping them access published data and providing them with quick and accurate information. Residents who are interested in taking advantage of the new feature would need to visit the QCB website and scan the QR code to begin interaction with the virtual assistant.