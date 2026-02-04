AI agents can now pay humans to perform physical tasks through an online platform developed by a bitcoin software developer.

In a video released on X this past Monday, Alex, who works at Uma Protocol and Across Protocol, announced the debut of rentahuman.ai. People can use the platform to list themselves for hire at hourly rates of their choice, and AI systems can subsequently schedule them for a variety of tasks.

Agent-to-human task delegation system

The types of work available through the site range from basic tasks like shopping and delivery to more complex assignments such as attending meetings, capturing photographs, putting signatures on paperwork, and buying items in stores. According to Alex, the people offering their services include someone who creates content for OnlyFans and a person who runs an artificial intelligence company. These listings represent the physical services that digital agents cannot currently perform independently.

“If your AI agent wants to rent a person to do an IRL task for them, it’s as simple as one MCP call,” Alex wrote in his announcement. MCP stands for Model Context Protocol, an open standard that allows AI models to connect with external tools and data sources. By using this protocol, a developer can program an autonomous agent to request human labor through a standardized code command.

The website describes itself as “the meatspace layer for AI” and explains that “robots need your body” because they “can’t touch grass.” The term “meatspace” is a long-standing industry term for the physical world, used in contrast to cyberspace. The homepage displays people available for hire, an option to join as a worker, and statistics tracking how fast the platform is growing.

Registration numbers show almost 26,000 people have joined the platform, though Alex acknowledged this figure might not be accurate. Some individuals may have created multiple accounts, and others could be using fake identities. Alex said his team is working to fix these problems.

During a conversation on the Crosschain podcast Tuesday, Alex made it clear that the platform will not create its own digital currency. “There’s no token, I’m just not into that. That would just be way too stressful, and also again I don’t want a bunch of people to lose their money,” he explained.

Ralph loop implementation and development architecture

The way the website was created adds another unusual element to the project. Alex said he built it through a method called “vibe coding” using multiple AI programs based on Claude technology. Vibe coding refers to a development process where a human uses natural language prompts to direct AI, rather than writing syntax manually.

The process involved something called a Ralph loop, which means AI coding programs run repeatedly until they finish what they’re supposed to do. This recursive method allows the AI to check its own work for errors and iterate until the code is operational.

“I think we are out of the trough of disillusionment [toward AI capabilities] and now people are realizing we can ship real code with this, we can just write prompts now, we can have Ralph loops creating websites while we sleep,” Alex said. “And actually, a Ralph loop created this, I have a custom Ralph loop that I run,” he added.

This project joins other unusual AI-focused websites that have appeared this year. Moltbook, another platform built through vibe coding, has attracted attention recently. That site functions like Reddit but exclusively for AI bots, where automated programs have started creating their own religious beliefs during their conversations with each other.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.