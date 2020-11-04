Purchase cryptocurrency via credit card option is now available on NetCents.

The Canadian platform is one of the largest cryptocurrency merchants in the country.

Cryptocurrency is gaining mass popularity in the post-COVID-19 world increasing adoption.

Canada-based cryptocurrency merchant “NetCents” disclosed an extension to its cryptocurrency payment system that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency via credit cards. Notable credit card organizations offer this option to very few crypto platforms and boost the product line up of Netcents.

Block chain technology continues to play its role in facilitating cryptocurrency as mode of payments across industries, globally.

Purchase cryptocurrency via credit card

Facilitating cryptocurrency traders, the new feature allows users to stack funds in their e-wallet by which cryptocurrencies can be purchased. The bought cryptocurrencies can be used to perform other payment transactions through the Netcents app.

Providing customers with a contactless payment platform that is convenient, swift, and highly secure is the aim of NetCent’s online payment interface.

Traders and business owners that struggle with undertaking credit cards at their businesses demanded this feature to facilitate cryptocurrency trade. The newly added feature will provide firms that do not facilitate credit cards with a feasible solution to meet their crypto clients’ needs. Predictions of the launch include all these users to register with Netcents e-wallet for their transactions.

Talking about the advantages of e-wallet technology Deutsche Bank called digital wallets a gateway to personalization. It enables firms to customize product line up and to better understand the needs and requirements of the user.

Not only does it enhance the user experience, but facilitates businesses to be a game-changer within its field. Predicting the future of e-wallets, he quoted that in the next 5 years e-wallets will be the second most selected mode of payments after credit cards.