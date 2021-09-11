TL;DR Breakdown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), arguably the best French professional football club, has named exchange firm Crypto.Com as its first official crypto platform partner in a multi-year deal.

The deal will see crpto.com use its native token CRO to pay a significant portion of the sponsorship fee. It is worthy of mention that CRO is among the top 40 tokens globally, with a market capitalization of around $4.5 billion.

Crypto.com would also host collaborative and exclusive Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that the club will release in the coming months.

The exchange firm stated that partnering with PSG is natural as the club recently built “one of the strongest football teams in the history of the sport,” with the latest addition to the club being Argentine icon Lionel Messi.

Outside Messi, the club founded in 1970, added other world-class players such as Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes to its squad.

PSG on the other hand through its Chief Partnerships Officer, Marc Armstrong, expressed delight at the deal. Armstrong noted that both entities share the same passion for innovation and the same ambition to reach the very top.

The football giant looking to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy begin their campaign away at Club Brugge in Belgium next week featuring their superstar players, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and their other teammates.

Outside PSG, Sports & Crypto partnership becoming more common

Sports outfits and crypto platforms have recently continued to join forces for improved service delivery. Crypto.com particularly has joined forces with different sports outfits with deals in the UFC, Serie A, Formula 1, and the NHL. The crypto platform has over 10 million users worldwide

Another crypto platform is r Bitcoin derivatives exchange BitMEX that recently joined forces with Italian soccer giant AC Milan to become the team’s Official Sleeve Partner and the Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner.