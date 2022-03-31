San Francisco, United States, 31st March, 2022, Chainwire

Proxy42 , a pioneer in extended reality gaming and the metaverse creator behind World League Live!, is partnering with Nodle to generate revenues, and focus on creating a compelling experience for their community without having to show advertisements or harvest user data. Nodle is a decentralized wireless network that provides secure and low-cost connectivity, as well as data liquidity, to connect billions of devices worldwide while rewarding users with its native cryptocurrency (NODL). World League Live! is an augmented reality sports metaverse and fan engagement platform that connects younger generations to Sports Stars and Sports Clubs they love. Nodle’s network of millions of phones helps connect smart devices using Bluetooth, saving in both cost and power consumption.

With permission from their users, World League Live! runs the Nodle SDK which powers nearby smart devices and creates an ad-free experience. The partnership changes classical advertising revenue models that games previously relied on, while protecting user privacy. This is in addition to Proxy42’s recent partnership with Telcos, which leverages their 5G networks to allow users to videochat with their friends while they stream. Together, these companies create new immersive, social experiences that could not be supported with legacy networks.

“Proxy42 leverages Nodle Cash (NODL) to fundamentally change traditional advertising revenue models,” said Nodle CEO and founder Micha Benoliel. “This creates an entirely new system that benefits the entire ecosystem while enhancing the gameplay experience.”

“No one likes the experience of traditional ads because gaming should be fun and innovative,” said Francesco Ferrazzino, CEO of Proxy42. “With Nodle, the possibilities to extend gameplay into reality using Bluetooth is incredibly exciting.”

About Nodle

Nodle is a decentralized wireless network that provides secure and low-cost connectivity, as well as data liquidity, to connect billions of devices worldwide. The Nodle network is powered by millions of Bluetooth-enabled smartphones that earn Nodle Cash (NODL). Nodle’s powerful stack allows multiple uses including connecting and securing physical assets, tracking lost or valuable items, capturing sensor data, and authenticating security certificates. Nodle provides insights for consumer electronics manufacturers, enterprises, smart cities, the finance industry and more. Since its creation in 2017, Nodle has become one of the world’s largest wireless networks by number of base stations. Join #TheCitizenNetwork by downloading the Nodle Cash app for iOS or Android .

About Proxy42

Proxy42 is on a mission to build a bridge between the physical and digital world and make it universally accessible & actionable thanks to Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality. In 2017, Proxy42 launched Father.IO – the first of its kind AR Metaverse – a location-based AR Mateverse that allows people to play in real-life laser-tag battles with their mobile phone and conquer points of interest and world areas.

In 2021 Proxy42 created and launched World League Live!, an officially licensed multi-sports Augmented Reality Metaverse and fan engagement platform that connects younger generations (gen-z and millennials) to the Sports Stars and the Sports Clubs they love as new immersive, social experiences.

