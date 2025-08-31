America’s wealthy are driving a surge in private credit, shifting the market from one led by banks to one fueled by pension funds and affluent individuals. The asset class is now cementing itself as one of global finance’s hottest arenas.

According to Investment Bank, RA Stanger, private credit funds attracted $48 billion from wealthy individuals in the first six months of 2025, already more than the total they raised in 2023. The industry is pushing to shatter the $83.4 billion raised in 2024.

The boom comes as pension funds and endowments scale back commitments, leaving individual investors to shape the sector’s growth for the first time, in what was once the exclusive domain of Wall Street giants and big institutions.

Blackstone leads as rivals race to capture private credit wave

The majority of these inflows are being sucked in by private credit vehicles, and in particular “evergreen” ones like non-traded BDCs and interval funds. Those funds do not have a set end date, so investors can keep adding more money, and they are especially appealing to wealthy families and affluent individuals.

Blackstone remains the industry leader. Its marquee private credit fund, Bcred, has gathered up $6.5 billion this year alone, bringing its total assets to $73 billion. In just two years, the fund has more than doubled in size. When markets are open, investors place an average of $50 million in new orders daily.

But competitors are quickly closing in. A smaller player, Cliffwater, has held close to $11 billion this year, bringing its fund to more than $30 billion. Apollo’s Apollo Debt Solutions has raised $6.4 billion, and Blue Owl and Ares Management have drawn around $7 billion and $5 billion each.

There is a similar boom happening in Europe now. Evergreen private debt funds across the continent more than doubled in the past year, reaching €24 billion by June 2025, as per consulting firm Novantigo. Major players like Ares, Blackstone, and HPS Investment Partners are rolling out products to meet that demand.

Analysts at Moody’s Investors Service, the global credit rating agency, described the surge of wealthy investor inflows into evergreen private credit funds as one of the biggest new growth frontiers in the industry.

Critics flag hidden risks in soaring private credit market

The rapid expansion of private credit, fueled by wealthy investors pouring billions into evergreen funds, also draws warnings. For years, the asset class has been marketed as a stable alternative to volatile public markets. But critics caution that its opaque and illiquid nature could expose investors to a downturn if redemption requests suddenly spike.

Wall Street veterans are also concerned about its size. The private credit market competes with traditional banks in lending to companies, a task it assumed after regulations adopted following 2008 limited bank risk-taking. Companies like Blackstone, Apollo, and KKR now effectively function as “shadow banks,” offering companies tens of billions of dollars in loans without relying on the Wall Street banks that companies have historically relied on.

Competition is intensifying, with returns squeezed as more money chases deals. Joshua Easterly, co-president of Sixth Street Partners, said recently that competition is high and it is becoming increasingly difficult to generate outsize returns.

Still, wealthy investors are not deterred. Inflows have remained strong even amid market turmoil earlier this year, when Washington reignited trade tensions and imposed broad tariffs. Only time will tell, but analysts say this resiliency is a sign that people now view private credit not so much as an offbeat option, but as a core piece of a long-term wealth strategy.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now