logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace

Jellyme Launch 16612574992W6zs9BOly

Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August, 2022, Chainwire

POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Monday the launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Jellyme.
 

Jellyme is described as a “decentralized NFT marketplace that allows the MOOI Network users to enjoy their NFTs, primarily in-game assets or characters by possessing full ownership of their NFTs”. NFTs traded on the platform can be stored in the MOOI Wallet and all transactions will be facilitated using MOOI tokens, the governance token of the MOOI Network. 

The first collection of items to debut on Jellyme will be the NFTs of Meta Livly, the first game launched on the MOOI Network. Meta Livly NFTs are described as a combination of several items, so the value of the NFT is based on the individual value of the items it consists of. Users can obtain the game items from gacha within Meta Livly, combine them and mint NFTs. Following the creation of the NFT, users can transact them on Jellyme.

“The launch of Jellyme will help to expand the ecosystem of the MOOI Network, connect game users, and enable them to realize the value of the in-game assets they own” a source from Post Voyager said. According to the same source, Post Voyager expects at least 100,000 NFTs to be traded on Jellyme by the end of the year as 4 more blockchain games await their launch on the MOOI Network in the second half of 2022.

About Post Voyager

POST VOYAGER is a subsidiary of the IP giant, Cocone (stylized as cocone), headquartered in Japan as a leading mobile gaming publisher. Cocone’s gaming apps specialize in a genre of avatar gaming known as CCP, Character Coordination Play. With over 20 different services spanning across 129 million accumulative users, cocone is on track to convert the existing successful games into blockchain games. POST VOYAGER was established to support the creation of game-fi tailored blockchain infrastructure and has been exercising its expertise since 2019. With this goal in mind, POST VOYAGER has created a blockchain network called “MOOI Network ” that will be hosting the games from cocone as well as creating a metaverse world for new and upcoming projects. MOOI Network plans to launch 4 new blockchain games within this year and has plans to launch many more to come during the upcoming future.

For more information, visit:

Medium | Discord | Twitter | MOOI Network
 

Contacts
Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
chainwire

chainwire

Related News

Hot Stories

Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, EOS, and ApeCoin Daily Price Analyses – 23 August Morning Price Prediction
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX obtains positive momentum at $22.6
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
Telegram founder proposes NFT-like auctions. Telegram to go Web3?
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
NFT sales: Nike leading the NFT sales; see what other brands are killing it
23 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Telegram founder proposes NFT-like auctions. Telegram to go Web3?
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
NFT sales: Nike leading the NFT sales; see what other brands are killing it
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
Paypal joins other crypto powerhouses on the TRUST network
23 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - August 22nd
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 22nd
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us