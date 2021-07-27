TL;DR Breakdown

Portugal stars Ronaldo, Fernandes video NFT to be launched by RealFevr

Bruno Fernandes says he is excited about his Video NFT

After Portugal stars other footballers special football moments to also be tokenized

Portuguese startup specializing in fantasy football, RealFevr, has launched a marketplace of official football NFTs featuring Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The technology company is presenting football fans with the possibility of collecting videos of the most memorable moments of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Angel Di Maria, James Rodriguez, and many others.

The NFT to be launched by RealFevr contains collectibles from five different classes. Some include Common, Special, Epic, Legendary, and Unique.

RealFevr’s NFT premier will be divided by several pack drops. One of them will collect the Unique of Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever official goal would be made available for collection in a subsequent drop, the firm said in a press statement.

Ahead of Fernandes and Ronaldo’s video NFT launch José Fonte and Éder are the first footballers and Portugal stars to float heir NFT.

Portugal stars reacts to NFT launch

Bruno Fernandes, the ambassador for RealFevr’s NFT launch, said, “Engagement with fans is really important for me, and that is why I am supporting this RealFevr NFT launch. Some of my best goals scored for Sporting are part of the marketplace, and I hope my fans around the world will be excited by the prospect of owning them.”

Ronaldo is yet to say anything regarding his upcoming NFT video launch.

RealFevr are working on featuring memorable moments from other players also like Iker Casillas, Rúben Dias, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Di María, among others.

While speaking on the highlights, Fred Antunes, CEO of RealFevr, said that they simply wanted to deliver an immersive experience for fans.

“If we look at the data from cryptoslam.io, the sports NFTs market represented in the last months a turnover in the order of 700 million dollars. Our strategy is not only to capture a part of this market but also to ensure that more people discover it.

The NFTs were created using Binance Smart Chain’s blockchain for its simplicity of use and easy integration with other protocols.

Beyond sports, NFTs have become an instrument for the entertainment world, fashion industry, Arts world, among many others. Primarily, the technology has been used to deliver a better experience for fans and patrons of these industries.