Pornhub has added support for more cryptocurrencies, including XRP and BNB.

In total, the company now supports about sixteen digital currencies.

Pornhub, the popular adult entertainment platform, is apparently going all into digital currencies for payment. To ensure the privacy of users probably, Cryptopolitan reported that the website had recently defaulted cryptocurrencies as the payment option for its premium services. A report today has informed that digital currencies supported on the website have increased by four more cryptos recently, bringing the entire coins to sixteen.

Pornhub now supports XRP, BNB, and others

As reported, Pornhub recently included four popular cryptocurrencies as payment options for its premium services. These include Ripple (XRP), the Binance Coin (BNB), DOGE, and the US dollar-backed stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC). The adult entertainment platform also delisted two recently-supported cryptos, Dash and PumaPay token, which are privacy-focused digital currencies. In total, the platform reportedly supports sixteen digital currencies for payment.

Over 120 million daily visitors on the website in the United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, and other supported places can pay on the platform using quite a vast number of cryptocurrencies. However, the platform still accepts bank wires for certain jurisdictions that include Germany and other countries in Europe. Pornhub’s dive into cryptocurrencies followed recent bans by payment processing companies such as MasterCard and Visa.

Pornhub turns to crypto

Last month, the two companies stopped processing credit card payments for Pornhub, following an accusation that it allowed a video wherein a child was molested. However, adult platform declined the allegation and moved on to default digital currencies as a payment option for the affected countries. As Cryptopolitan reported on December 14, the adult entertainment platform also added support for Bitcoin Cash at the time.

Similarly, the adult website moved to add support for US dollar-backed stablecoin, Tether (USDT), when PayPal banned them.