Pornhub has reportedly defaulted cryptocurrency payment on its platform.

Additionally, they rolled out support for Bitcoin Cash (BTC).



Pornhub, the largest pornographic video sharing website, is taking cryptocurrencies to mainstream adoption in the adult entertainment industry. Recently, the website added support for digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC) as another payment option for the users.

A post on Reddit shows the pornography website has now defaulted cryptocurrency as the payment option, bringing more privacy for the subscribers per se.

Pornhub defaults crypto, supports Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Pornhub removed support for credit cards, defaulting subscription for its premium services via the supported cryptocurrencies. Most comments on Reddit opined that the development will cause more adoption of cryptocurrency from the adult entertainment industry. One of the comments reads.

“I would say one of the biggest ever, because in this instance, credit cards aren’t even an option. Pornhub is such a massive website. This is going to bring so many normies into cryptocurrency who don’t care or want to invest in it. They just need an uncensorable payment method.”

In addition to defaulting to crypto payments, the website reportedly added support for Bitcoin Cash, the sixth-largest digital currency with a market capitalization of $5 billion.

Crypto adoption in adult entertainment industry

On September 2, Cryptopolitan reported that the porn website integration support for payment in Bitcoin and Litecoin on its platform. By accepting crypto, the website noted that it intends to stay up to date with new technologies for payments. At the time, Corey Price, the Vice President commented:

“Since the beginning, we have been cheerleading other firms in the acceptance of new technology and this new payment feature for Pornhub premium subscription will serve our customers better.”

Already, the website had earlier supported payments in Tether (USDT), the largest US dollar-backed stablecoin, after they were banned by PayPal.