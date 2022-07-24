logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Polygon price analysis: MATIC set to regain strength to move towards $1.20

Polygon price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Polygon price rose more than 6 percent over past 24 hours
  • Price looks to break past horizontal channel in place on daily chart
  • MATIC could move as high as $0.98 over the coming trading session

Polygon price analysis is bullish again, after price rose more than 7 percent over the past 24 hours to move as high as $0.8946. MATIC had been in a horizontal channel since July 20, 2022, after initially forming a significant uptrend to move up to $0.98 on July 18. At the start of the sideways pattern, it was expected that seller pressure could recede price down to $0.58 as the coin approached support at $0.77. However, Polygon price has bounced back bullishly to reignite potential for MATIC to move up to $1.20 in the next uptrend. According to bullish technical indicators, price could reach as high as $0.98 over the next 24 hours.

The larger cryptocurrency market also shows bullish signs to mimic Polygon’s uptrend, led by Bitcoin’s move up to $23,000 with a 3 percent increase. Ethereum follows suit, rising 7 percent to move up to $1,600, whereas leading Altcoins also show strength across the board. Cardano made a significant jump worth 9 percent today to move as high as $0.52, while Ripple moved up to $0.36 with a 3 percent increment. Dogecoin also rose 3 percent up to $0.06, the same as Solana’s move up to $41.06. Meanwhile, Polkadot jumped 4 percent to sit at $7.45.

Screenshot 2022 07 24 at 10.31.33 PM
Polygon price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Polygon price analysis: MATIC RSI goes into overbought zone on daily chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Polygon price analysis, price can be seen underway to begin another ascent after an extended period sideways. MATIC price had been in decline since July 19, 2022, after initially undergoing a massive 80 percent increment in the previous week. Price rose as high as $0.98 back then, then falling back into a rectangular pattern between $0.85 and $0.90. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon price amassed over 7 percent to move as high as $0.90, as price rose above the crucial 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $0.84 in the process.

MATICUSDT 2022 07 25 05 12 14
Polygon price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

However, the 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) presents a problematic view after jumping into deep overbought territory at 64.56. Trading volume also jumped more than 5 percent over the past 24 hours, suggesting it may be time for a correction in price. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve can be seen forming lower highs above the neutral zone, and a bearish divergence is expected over the coming trading sessions.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polygon price analysis: MATIC set to regain strength to move towards $1.20
25 July, 2022
2 mins read
Metaverse ETP Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is ETP a Good Investment?
24 July, 2022
2 mins read
Waves Price Prediction 2022-2031: Will WAVES hit another ATH?
24 July, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE sets another lower high at $0.069, drop overnight?
24 July, 2022
2 mins read
SKALE Price Prediction 2022-2031: How high can SKL get?
24 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Audius loses $1 million to hackers
24 July, 2022
2 mins read
Ukraine's latest Fiat rules to increase crypto popularity in the country
24 July, 2022
2 mins read
Silvergate CEO anticipates near-term crypto hardship
24 July, 2022
2 mins read
FTX draws up plans to aid Voyager users access liquidity
23 July, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase ex-manager among 3 charged in U.S first-ever crypto insider trading case
22 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us