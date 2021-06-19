TL;DR Breakdown

MATIC traded sideways overnight.

Support established around $1.30.

Next resistance at $1,70

Polygon price analysis is bullish for today as the market has established a higher low at $1.30 and currently rejects further downside. Therefore, we expect MATIC/USD to move towards the next price target at $2 over the next week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades slightly in the green over the last 24 hours as bulls have regained some control over the past hours. Bitcoin remains flat with a small loss of 0.4 percent, while Ethereum is up by 1.9 percent. Matic is among the best performers with a gain of almost 7 percent.

Polygon price movement in the last 24 hours

MATIC/USD traded in a range of $1.31 – $1.43, indicating a good amount of volatility. Trading volume has increased by 18.8 percent and totals $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $8.88 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 17th place overall.

MATIC/USD 4-hour chart – MATIC retraces to $1.30

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Polygon price action starting to reverse to the upside.

The overall market price action is still bearish over the past weeks as a retracement of over 50 percent was seen over the past weeks from the previous high of $2.40. Support was established around $1.20 earlier this week, indicating that we could see a reversal forming.

What followed was a rally to the $1.70 mark, which further indicated that bulls are looking to regain control. From there, a several-day retracement resulted in support found at the $1.30 mark.

Since a higher low was set, we can expect MATIC/USD to start heading higher next week, with the $2 mark as the next resistance target. Once the target is reached, the overall Polygon price action structure would turn very bullish again.

Polygon Price Analysis: Conclusion

Polygon price analysis is bullish as the market has retraced over the past few days and found support at the $1.30 mark. Therefore, we expect MATIC/USD to start pushing higher early next week to reach the next price target at $2.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.