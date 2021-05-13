TL;DR Breakdown

DOT retest $34.5 support overnight.

Resistance at $42 still holds.

Middle fo the range support/resistance at $38.

Today’s Polkadot price prediction is neutral as the market continues moving sideways after setting both a slightly higher low and lower high. Therefore, DOT/USD should move around the $38 middle of the range level over the next few days.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with huge loss over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost 12 percent and has returned around the $50,000 mark. Meanwhile, Ethereum has lost 11 percent with a sharp rejection for further downside set overnight. From the major altcoin, Dogecoin is among the worst performers as it has lost slightly more than 20 percent.

Polkadot price prediction: Polkadot fails to break above $42, another push lower today?

DOT/USD opened at $40.31 after a strong bullish momentum yesterday resulted in another $42 major resistance area retest. Currently, DOT/USD moves lower again to test the $35 support, from which the market will likely continue moving sideways later this week.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours

DOT/USD price moved in a range of $33.15 – $42.41, indicating huge volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has spiked by 150 percent and stands at $5.8 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $35.5 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 8th place overall.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart – DOT trades with huge volatility

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a sharp spike towards the $42 resistance and an equally strong retracement over the last hours.

As mentioned in our previous Polkadot price prediction, the market did move higher after a spike to the $32 mark on Tuesday. From there, the $42 resistance was retested again with a strong rejection.

Overall, Polkadot still struggles to regain its bullish momentum, as seen during January and February. After establishing a new all-time high above the $46 mark at the beginning of April, DOT/USD retested it with a sharp spike to the $48 mark.

From there a several-day retracement resulted in a strong move lower to the $28 support, where the market previously reversed in a major way at the end of March. During the last days of April, the Polkadot price action turned bullish and established a lower medium-term swing low around $42-$44, indicating that the market momentum is still weak.

Over the past days, DOT spiked towards the $32 mark and made a lower local low. From there, another retest of the previous high around $42 was set, indicating a trading range formed. This has resulted in a very volatile price action over the last 24 hours, with both the $35 support and $42 resistance tested over a couple of hours as the market is in indecision where to head next.

Therefore, a clear breakout from the consolidation area is needed before we can start to predict where Polkadot price is headed next. If DOT breaks above the $42 resistance, we expect to move higher to the $46 next major support. Alternatively, if DOT/USD breaks below the $32-$35 support area, we will see a move to the $28 several weeks low, which would be a very bearish signal for the overall market development over the next months.

Polkadot Price Prediction: Conclusion

Polkadot price prediction is neutral as the market continues moving around the $35-$42 consolidation range for the past days and has set both a higher low and a lower high. Currently, DOT/USD retraces after rejecting upside around $42 resistance and prepares to retest the $35 support once again.

