logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: Bears continue to push the price lower against $5.50 resistance in short-term

Polkadot price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Polkadot price analysis shows a bearish trend
  • DOT prices are now moving lower below $5.00 support
  • The immediate support level is $4.5

Polkadot price analysis reveals a dormant bearish momentum that is looking to push the prices lower. The price action is currently trading towards the $5.00 support level and it looks like it might continue moving toward the near-term support at $4.50.

From a technical perspective, Polkadot price analysis reveals DOT has not been able to make significant price changes as the prices have fluctuated between $5.270 and $5.42 during the last few hours. It looks like the bears are still in control of the markets and there is more downside pressure likely to ensue shortly if sellers continue pushing prices lower against the $5.00 resistance level.

The next key support level is at $4.0 and a break below this level might see a continuation of the downside movement. However, if buyers can defend $4.00 support, there might be an opportunity for them to take advantage of the short-term market momentum and push prices back up toward the immediate resistance at $5.30.

Polkadot price analysis on a daily chart: DOT trades in a bearish zone

The daily chart for DOT shows it is currently trading at $5.29, down by 0.33 percent in the last 24 hours. Polkadot price analysis reveals DOT is likely to be following the broad-based bearish sentiment and trending below its 100-day moving average.

image 211
DOT/USD daily chart: TradingView

The RSI for DOT also follows a downward trend albeit at an upward trajectory indicating that buyers might regain control of the market momentum soon. If this occurs, we might see the price action going back up toward the $6.00 resistance level. Conversely, if sellers continue to push the prices lower, there is a possibility that we might see DOT testing the $4.00 support level in the future.

The MACD line is however above the red signal line, and this might signal a divergence as the market attempts to recover. If this occurs, there could be an opportunity for traders to take advantage of the situation and try to accumulate more DOT in anticipation of another bullish run on the price action.

Polkadot price analysis on a 4-hour chart: Bulls might have found a short-term bottom near $5.00

The 4-hour time frame shows DOT trading below the 100 and 200 EMA which might signal another leg lower in the market momentum. The MACD line for Polkadot is however poised to cross over from its oversold territory, which could indicate a possible recovery in price action.

Polkadot price analysis shows DOT’s recovery might end at $5.30 as the RSI is also trending upward and inching closer toward overbought territory. If this happens, we could see a continuation of the upside momentum in prices with DOT testing the resistance level at $5.27 momentarily before it finds support at $5.00.

image 212
DOT/USD 4-hour chart: TradingView

However, if the bears keep pushing prices lower, there could be an opportunity for buyers to take advantage of the short-term market momentum and try to accumulate DOT in anticipation of another bullish run on the price action.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

Our Polkadot price analysis concludes that the DOT prices might be trading slightly lower in the short term but it also looks like a price recovery is in the offing. The next few hours of trading could define where we head next as a break below $4.50 could see DOT test its key support level at $4.0 and vice versa if buyers can push prices higher.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: Bears continue to push the price lower against $5.50 resistance in short-term
11 December, 2022
3 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL gains value and reaches $13
11 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, and Cardano Daily Price Analyses – 11 December Morning Prediction
11 December, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA prices remain range-bound, hovering above $0.310 support
11 December, 2022
3 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE makes a positive rise after a bullish surge to $0.09694
11 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain plans to file for bankruptcy
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin sell-off comes to an end and 7 key takeaways - Arthur Hayes
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here