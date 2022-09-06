logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: Bulls make a strong comeback as DOT rises to $7.53

Polkadot price analysis: Bulls make a strong comeback as DOT rises to $7.53
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Polkadot price analysis is bullish today.
  • Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $7.80.
  • Support for DOT/USD is present at $7.27.

The Polkadot price analysis reveals that the price has spiked higher today. Bulls have made a strong comeback today; even the trend remained bullish yesterday as well, but a few hours of bearish activity changed the trend as a strong correction took place. The coin got support at $7.27, and the price has reached $7.53 today. DOT is moving upwards towards the next resistance present at the $7.80 level.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls show an immediate reaction after a strong correction

After yesterday’s rapid sell-off, the 1-day price chart for Polkadot price analysis shows the DOT/USD has recovered back to $7.53 at the time of writing, as the coin continues to get positive market sentiment. DOT/USD still reports a minimal loss of 0.12 percent for the last 24 hours due to the correction observed yesterday. However, the short-term trending line is going in an upwards direction, and it has gained a value of 3.08 percent over the past week. The trading volume has increased by 22.26 percent, providing market dominance of 0.85 percent to DOT. The price has recovered today, but the market cap has still decreased by 2.10 percent.

DOT 1j
DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility for DOT/USD pair decreases as the price moves toward the upper side of the Volatility indicator; the Bollinger bands mean average is forming at $7.32, whereas the upper limit of the Bollinger band at $7.88, which suggests resistance for DOT/USD, and the lower limit is at $6.77 suggests support for DOT price function.

The price is trading above the moving average (MA), which is present at the $7.26 level. The relative strength index (RSI) also shows improvement in its levels continuously. The RSI curve has turned upwards again and is trading at index 49 near the center of the neutral zone, indicating buying activity in the market.

Polkadot price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour price chart for Polkadot price analysis reveals the price is recovering at a good pace as the bulls have gained good momentum today as the price is improving. The support indicated by the Bollinger bands lower limit at $7.10 has provided a cushion to the price function. As can be seen for the past few hours, the bullish momentum was intensifying, but now the pressure seems to be building up, so chances for further recovery are decreasing.

DOT 4y
DOT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has been on the increase as the Bollinger bands show expansion, and the price is trading above the mean average line of the Bollinger bands and the moving average. The RSI shows huge improvement as it has recovered well after sinking; now, the upwards trending line of RSI on the 4-hour chart is flattening out at index 59, which indicates a rise in bearish pressure.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

The Polkadot price analysis suggests the market sentiment is very positive today, and chances are there for a further upwards price movement. But traders should expect the DOT to correct at any time today before exposing further highs. We expect the cryptocurrency to maintain above $7.30 in the coming hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Aamir Sheikh

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: Bulls make a strong comeback as DOT rises to $7.53
06 September, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Decred, and Gnosis Daily Price Analyses – 5 September Roundup
06 September, 2022
3 mins read
Ripple price analysis: Slight recovery sets in after the recent lows of $0.3243
06 September, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: $20k support loses ground as bears prepare next onslaught
06 September, 2022
3 mins read
Zcash price analysis: ZEC/USD fails to break past $64.5 and sets new resistance levels
05 September, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best crypto memes of the day - September 5th
05 September, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - September 5th
05 September, 2022
3 mins read
The first step to banking the unbanked? Better internet
05 September, 2022
3 mins read
Explained: Terra Classic Tax Burn
05 September, 2022
3 mins read
CZ's message to brands who are yet to embrace NFTs
05 September, 2022
3 mins read
CRYPTOCURRENCY FORECAST
CRYPTO EXCHANGE
CRYPTO WALLET
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us