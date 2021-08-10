TL;DR Breakdown

DOT rallied higher yesterday.

Resistance found around $21.5 again.

DOT/USD set to reverse again today.

Polkadot price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as further upside could not be reached today after another retest of the $21.5 resistance. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to reverse and test the $19 support once again later this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded with a slight gain over the last 24 hours. Market leader, Bitcoin has lost 0.86 percent, while Ethereum and the rest of the top altcoins have seen a small price increase. Cardano (ADA) is among the best performers with a gain of 6.4 percent.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours: Polkadot retests $21.5 resistance

DOT/USD traded in a range of $20.14 – $21.39, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 9.58 percent and totals $1.48 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $20.28 billion, resulting in a market rank of 8th place.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart: DOT ready to retrace again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Polkadot price rejecting further upside over the past hours, indicating an upcoming reversal back towards previous support around the $19 mark.

Polkadot price action has seen strong bullish momentum over the past weeks. After a lower low was set around the $10.5 mark, DOT/USD started to rally and gained more than 100 percent until resistance was found around the $21.5 mark.

Over the weekend, DOT could not reach any further highs and started to retrace back towards the $19 previous resistance. After a quick test of the $19 mark, DOT/USD rallied once more yesterday.

However, bulls could not breach the $21.5 resistance, and the market rejected further upside. This Polkadot price action development will likely result in another drop lower later today back towards the $19 major support level. From there, we could see a lot more downside later this week in case the $19 mark fails to prevent further downside.

Polkadot Price Analysis: Conclusion

Polkadot price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as further upside got rejected over the past hours after a brief spike to the $21,5 previous resistance. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to retrace lower again and test the previous support around the $19 mark.

While waiting for Litecoin to move further, read our articles on Bitcoin Futures, Physical Bitcoin, as well as Proof of Stake vs Proof of Work.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.