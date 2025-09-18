Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange

The first Bitcoin ETF in Poland is now trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the largest venue of this kind in the eastern half of Europe.

Besides exposure to the world’s leading coin, the product is expected to provide greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Polish finance.

The product debuts at a time when the country is updating its crypto asset regulations in accordance with the latest EU standards.

Polish Bitcoin ETF trades on Eastern Europe’s largest stock exchange

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) announced this week the listing of Poland’s first Bitcoin-based exchange traded fund (ETF).

“The ETF gives investors exposure to the cryptocurrency market in regulated trading on the stock exchange,” WSE said in a press release on its website.

With the new “Bitcoin BETA ETF,” the Polish exchange joins some of the largest capital markets in what has become a global trend – to offer investment products linked to decentralized digital assets.

Founded in the early 19th century, the Warsaw Stock Exchange is also known as GPW, the abbreviation of its name in Polish, “Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie.”

More than 400 companies, with a total market capitalization nearing 2.2 trillion Polish złoty (over $600 billion), are quoted on it, which makes it the largest in Central and Eastern Europe.

WSE already lists 16 ETFs. Commenting on the latest, Michał Kobza, member of its management board, noted the exchange is addressing investor expectations. He was also quoted as stating:

“Offering exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market.”

The Bitcoin ETF is managed by the licensed investment fund company AgioFunds. Its offering was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in mid-June.

Exposure to Bitcoin is provided through futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The Polish brokerage DM BOŚ serves as market maker, ensuring liquidity.

The fund aims for returns reflecting the changes in the Bitcoin futures contract, regardless of price changes. It redeems investments at request, with a fee of up to 1%.

Foreign currency exchange risk is hedged using forward contracts, mitigating the impact of fluctuations in the exchange rate between the złoty and the U.S. dollar.

Kazimierz Szpak, BETA ETF asset manager at AgioFunds, emphasized:

“The ETF is our response to the growing demand from investors for new asset classes. I believe that the Bitcoin BETA ETF will meet market expectations and will be welcomed.”

Bitcoin ETF launched amid controversial regulatory efforts

The Polish crypto news outlet Bitcoin.pl, which quoted the announcement and provided more details, described the launch of the Bitcoin ETF as a historic moment. It wrote in an article:

“We finally have our first ETF based on BTC, and this is the first step towards the WSE’s broader opening to digital assets. The Warsaw Stock Exchange is entering the cryptocurrency game.”

The Bitcoin portal also described the offering as a move toward greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Poland’s financial system and a positive signal for its crypto ecosystem.

The Bitcoin ETF will not only boost the popularity of Bitcoin as an investment, but it will open doors for traditional investors as well, who have until now shied away from the cryptocurrency space.

Its debut comes at a moment when the region’s largest crypto market is preparing to face new regulations reflecting the provisions of the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law.

Some of the Polish draft proposals have so far proved controversial, to say the least, while others are threatening to either kill or chase away domestic crypto businesses.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes