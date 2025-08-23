Over 80% of Poles see crypto as investment opportunity, poll finds

A sizable majority of Poles view crypto assets as a means to diversify their investment portfolios, a new survey has established.

The results, published as Warsaw is trying to regulate the market in accordance with EU rules, also show that almost all want their government to back the blockchain industry.

Most Poles perceive cryptocurrency as an asset

Cryptocurrencies are becoming a regular asset in the eyes of Polish investors, the Bitcoin.pl portal reported on the weekend, quoting data from a recently released study.

The survey, commissioned by the Polish exchange Zondacrypto, has been conducted by the Business Growth Review analytical and research platform among 1,188 adult citizens from different age groups and backgrounds.

One of its key findings, according to the authors, is that cryptocurrencies are no longer a “revolution” in Poland. They are not a “niche market” anymore.

The poll established that interest in digital coins is largely driven by the desire to diversify investments, which was cited as the main reason for entering the space by 81% of the respondents.

The leading Polish crypto news outlet explained:

“In practice, this means that cryptocurrencies are treated more like another asset class than one-time speculation.”

At the same time, speculative motives have not disappeared yet, as 41% declared they are enticed by the possibility of making quick profits.

For around 19%, the advantages of digital money, such as fast and convenient payments, matter more. Another 11% are curious about the technology involved.

Only about 15% believe crypto investments can help preserve the purchasing power of their savings. Their relatively small share indicates most Poles do not rely on cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation.

The core of the studied sample is made up of working-age, professionally active individuals, with 66% of the participants aged between 25 and 44, which explains the investment-oriented nature of the gathered responses, the authors noted, elaborating:

“The survey reveals mature pragmatism among Poles. The dominant motive is diversification, favored by this age group, which, by definition, manages its portfolio and disposable income.”

Poll registers high expectations for government support

The publishing of the study coincides with delayed efforts to regulate Poland’s blockchain sector. A controversial bill designed to transpose Europe’s new Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) rules into national law is still under consideration in the Polish parliament.

The draft legislation has been criticized by the local crypto community for introducing requirements that go beyond the EU standards, threatening the survival of the domestic digital asset industry. Compliance costs under MiCA are also too high for small crypto firms in Poland.

According to an official estimate, released during the parliamentary debates, around 18% of Polish citizens have already invested in crypto assets.

Meanwhile, the latest survey also found that 91% of them want their government to support Polish blockchain businesses. Bitcoin.pl commented:

“We have not only social acceptance, but also an incentive to develop the sector, by streamlining regulations and facilitating the operations of companies in the field.”

“The expectation for active, wise government policy — instead of a restrictive retreat — can guide regulators and the financial community on how to build the market … with investors who treat cryptocurrencies as part of their usual portfolio in mind,” the article remarked.

The study also revealed that Poles are increasingly trusting domestic organizations more than foreign entities, including traditional financial institutions and cryptocurrency platforms.

The National Bank of Poland got the highest rating, with an average score of 4 on a scale of 1 to 5. Commercial banks and licensed Polish crypto exchanges received 3 points.

The Polish Ministry of Finance and foreign exchanges alike ranked lower, at 2 out of 5. This shows that Poles are cautious regarding both their own regulators as well as coin trading platforms registered in other jurisdictions, the pollsters concluded.

