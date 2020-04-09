Pnxbet live eSport is the latest to enter into the sport betting industry months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. This has forced many into isolation and online gaming becoming a major pastime.

With crypto influence in the gaming and coronavirus forcing many to stay indoors, the timing is just right. However, the gaming platform will continue to offer poker, casino, and other casino live games. The key focus for the outfit will be CS:GO and Dota2.

Pnxbet live eSport betting meets ready fan base that is restricted to their homes by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a platform that combines both fiat and crypto gaming options, it is likely to attract substantial traffic. This is a fun way for the online game goer to place bets from the comfort of their homes and wins prizes.

Pnxbet live eSport replaces real-life sporting events

With betting on real-life sports put on hold, internet goers present a good chance for eSports to dominate. Most eSporting platforms are capitalizing on the lockdown and live eSport is the likely beneficiary.

Pnxbet history with fast withdrawals is quite evident. Since integrating their system with Bitcoin (BTC) 20 November 2019, deposit and withdrawals have been seamless. However, players are unable to commence betting before their crypto transactions are confirmed.

Pnxbet live eSport enjoys sporting changing landscape

The betting industry the United Kingdom and Italy where the bulk of soccer fans come for instance has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and eSport is offering the best alternative.

To grow their fan base, Pnxbet partnered with Xan PH, Coach Byb and Guso Gaming to leverage on their client bases for additional eSporting options. With the unending COVIV-19 crisis spreading like bush fire across the globe, all eyes are set on eSport betting to keep the isolated entertained.

