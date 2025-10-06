PLUME goes vertical as Plume Network gains SEC registration as transfer agent for tokenized securities

The price of PLUME tokens went vertical after Plume Network received a US SEC registration to become a regulated transfer agent for tokenized securities. PLUME broke out with over 27% in gains for the past day.

PLUME tokens expanded by over 27% in the past day, rising to a one-weel peak at $0.12. PLUME reacted to the news that Plume Network received a US Securities and Exchange Commission registration to become a transfer agent for tokenized securities.

Plume Network announced this breakthrough may be the path to bringing trillions of assets on-chain, with no doubt about the reaction of regulators. The news of another step toward regulated tokenization arrives as RWA assets on various chains are valued at over $33B.

Plume has registered a transfer agent with @SECGov. This accelerates our mission to bring the trillion-dollar U.S. securities market onchain. It's our first step in working with the SEC to build fully compliant tokenized capital markets. Safely, compliantly, and fast. pic.twitter.com/otqLSIEoE0 — Plume – RWAfi Chain (@plumenetwork) October 6, 2025

Plume Network is an L2 chain specialized for tokenized RWA assets. In general, all networks can carry tokenized stocks, and there is no single standard in crypto for tokenized securities. Several types of tokenized assets have taken the lead, especially BlackRock’s BUIDL and XStocks on Solana. Plume Network took the next step of having regulatory clarity on moving tokenized securities.

Plume Network will fulfill the role of traditional transfer agents, which handle trades, records, and dividends. The L2 chain will be able to supply all those data points and report directly to the SEC. Plume Network offers transfer agent services to third parties and funds, with fast onboarding and full compliance.

Plume Network has worked with the SEC for transparent reporting

The status of an official transfer agent arrives after Plume Network met with SEC representatives in the past few months.

In May, Plume Network presented its technical capabilities to the Commission, raising the issue of asset tokenization. Plume Network requested a regulatory sandbox for tokenized securities in order to create a suitable regulatory framework.

‘An open blockchain sandbox will enable the Commission, in cooperation with participants and the public, to develop a new regulatory architecture that leverages the capability of open blockchains and complementary technologies to achieve the same or better policy outcomes as regulations developed for legacy technologies,’ explained Plume Network in one of its policy memos.

PLUME open interest breaks out to a record

During the latest market upturn, PLUME traded with open interest of over $46M, the highest for the past three years. As with other tokens, PLUME is finally gaining attention from derivative traders.

Over $24.3M of open interest is on Binance’s derivative market. The reason for the vertical rally is the concentration of PLUME trading on Binance, with over 34% of volumes on the Binance spot market.

Following the news, it only took a minute for PLUME to rise up to 30%. Volumes also grew within minutes, showing older projects could still rise on a utility narrative.

Plume Network currently secures over $97M in value. As an L2 chain, Plume Network is still not considered sufficiently decentralized. As Cryptopolitan reported previously, the chain has also collaborated with TRON on asset tokenization.

