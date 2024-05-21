Loading...

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for May 2024 Now Available

PlayStation Plus

  • Sony has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May 2024.
  • The company also released a few classic games for premium subscribers.
  • The games will be available on PS from today until June 3rd, 2024.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May 2024. The list includes some classic games and will be available until June 3rd, 2024.

Sony added three games, G-Police, Worms Pinball, and 2Xtreme, to its classic catalog this time. The classic games will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

The May 2024 classic games released will all be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Plus Releases Game Catalog for Extra Subscribers

The PS Plus game catalog for this month contains several titles. The games are already available for players.

The catalog has Red Dead Redemption, Deceive Inc., The Sims 4 City Living, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Settlers: New Allies, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Cat Quest, Cat Quest II, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and Watch Dogs.

Not all the games are available for both PS4 and PS5 subscribers. This time, Sony’s catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers did not have many options for PS5 players.

In the above catalog, PS Plus Extra subscribers can access Deceive Inc., Crime Boss: Rockay City, and Stranded: Alien Dawn on PS5; the rest are only playable on PS4.

PlayStation Includes More Options for Premium Subscribers

Premium subscribers of PlayStation Plus will have access to a couple of classic titles this month.

2Xtreme, is avaialble now on both PS4 and PS5. The multi-discipline racing game allows players to skateboard, mountain bike, and even snowboard on different continents.

G-Police classic game is also accessible to both PS4 and PS5 players. The Game allows players to fight rebel ships and use armored vehicles on the ground.

The last classic, Worms Pinball, is also available on PS4 and PS5. It provides a unique experience for pinheads with its in-depth gameplay and detailed table rules.

Sony Gives Limited Options for PS5 Owners

PlayStation Plus game catalog and classics for May 2024 have limited options for PS5 gamers. This May catalog only has three games available for PS5 owners subscribed to PS Plus Extra.

On the contrary, PS4 players have access to eight titles in PS Plus Extra. Fortunately, the classic games meant for PS Plus Premium subscribers are accessible on both PS4 and PS5.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

