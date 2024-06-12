Loading...

Pixelverse raises $5.5M from leading VCs to fund global expansion of Web3 Gaming

2 mins read
Pixelverse Web 3 game

Contents
1. Pixelverse attracts top VC firms
2. Top venture capital firms eye Web 3 industry
Share link:

In this post:

  • Pixelverse raised $5.5 million in a funding round led by tier-1 Venture Capital firms.
  • The Web 3 entertainment studio and game ecosystem will use the funds for the global expansion of Web 3 gaming.
  • Some of the lead VCs were Delphi Ventures, Merit Circle, and Mechanism Capital.

The Web 3 gaming and entertainment studio Pixelverse has reportedly secured $5.5 million in Venture Capital funding. The entertainment studio and Web 3 gaming ecosystem plan to use the funds to expand Web 3 gaming outreach. 

Pixelverse has managed to raise $5.5 million in a competitive funding round from both VC funds and angel investors. Many angel investors who participated in the funding round have a solid background in the gaming and Web 3 space.

Also Read: Mon Protocol Partners With Quest-Based Battler Pixelverse.

The Pixelverse platform has achieved significant milestones so far. Since it started operating a month ago, the platform has attracted over 15 million users. These incredible numbers could possibly be the reason behind this VC funding round’s success. At the moment, Pixelverse is reportedly recording an average of 5 million daily active users.

Pixelverse attracts top VC firms

Top VC firms have reportedly come together to accumulate funds for the Pixelverse Web 3 gaming platform. Delphi Ventures, Mechanism Capital, and Merit Circle were the lead VC firms that participated in the funding round.

Other VC firms involved include Ghaf Capital, Bitscale Capital, LiquidX, Foresight Ventures, and Big Brain Holdings. These five VCs also significantly contributed to this funding round, which aims to grow the Web 3 gaming space. Sebastien Borget, the founder of the Sandbox, was also in attendance. Borget was in the company of notable individuals, including Luca Netz, DCF GOD, Dingaling, Grail, and James Kwon.

Following the successful VC funding round, Kori Leon, the CEO of Pixelverse and former Binance Listing executive, said,

“Never in my time at Binance did I see a company with such strong adoption metrics in such a short space of time. Pixelverse is truly a game changer for web3 adoption and it’s incredible to see not only the growth in our userbase but also the deep connections and interactions formed within the community. Closing this round will allow us to expand our adoption strategy as we continue on our journey to become a leading gaming and entertainment hub not only in the web3 space but globally.”

Delphi Ventures also expressed their excitement in the Pixelverse project. The founding partner, Piers Kicks, mentioned how Telegram’s distribution would be vital in the growth and expansion of the ecosystem.

Top venture capital firms eye Web 3 industry

Top VC firms have been keen on the developments within the Web 3 gaming industry. As a result, several crypto-focused VC firms have been launched. As of this writing, Coinbase Ventures already has a crypto VC with over 300 projects. Coinbase Ventures VC already has promising projects like Etherscan, OpeanSea, and Near in its portfolio.

Pantera Capital’s venture capital also has over $3.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Web 3-focused VC fund has Alchemy, 1inch, and Anchor in its portfolio. a16z is another popular crypto VC fund with a wide range of projects in its portfolio. As of this writing, a16z has over $35 billion in AUM with projects like LayerZero, Dapper Labs, Celo, and Maker.

Also Read: Tether CEO and CoinGecko co-founder warn of ongoing email scams

Following Pixelverse’s success in the VC funding round, the Web 3 entertainment studio and game ecosystem leaders expect to grow its Tap-to-Earn approach. According to Pixelverse’s leadership, the platform already witnesses over 10 million battles daily. The team has reportedly onboarded an experienced art director to help with the platform’s further growth.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Iggy Azalea goes to NYSE, expects MOTHER to hit $300m market cap
#News
2 mins read
10 mins ago

Iggy Azalea goes to NYSE, expects MOTHER to hit $300m market cap

Donald Trump CBDC
#News
2 mins read
14 mins ago

Donald Trump highlights how Bitcoin mining can defend against CBDCs

Vitalik Buterin shares practical uses for crypto in everyday life
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Vitalik Buterin shares practical uses of crypto in everyday life

U.S. inflation drops to 3.3%, beating forecasts
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

U.S. inflation drops to 3.3%, beating forecasts

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan