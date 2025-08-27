PI token gains landmark ETP listing despite exchange snubs and scandals

Valour Inc., a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed DeFi Technologies, has announced the launch of a PI token exchange-traded product (ETP). The company disclosed the new ETP today as part of the eight new products it has launched in conjunction with Valour Digital Securities Limited.

According to the announcement, Valour will launch the Swedish Krona (SEK) denominated ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, allowing investors a safe and regulated exposure to the PI token. The launch marks the first time the PI network token will have an ETP with direct exposure to it and represents a milestone for the network itself.

The announcement also stated that the ETP has an identification number (ISIN) of CH1108681540 with a management fee of 1.9%. Valour also launched ETPs for seven other digital assets, including Mantle, Celstia, Ondo Finance, Cronos, Shiba Inu, VeChain, and Ethena.

The firm is already a major issuer of digital assets ETPs in Europe with over 85 ETPs listed across several European exchanges, including Börse Frankfurt in Germany, Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam, and SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland.

The announcement reads:

“These new listings provide regulated, exchange-traded access across L1/L2 blockchains, real-world-asset infrastructure, modular data availability, and high-engagement ecosystem tokens—meeting growing investor demand for diversified digital-asset exposure.”

Meanwhile, Valour Head of Product, Elaine Buehler, stated that the launch reflects how the firm operates by adopting a product strategy that balances core infrastructure tokens with emerging projects and themes. Valour already prides itself on having a diverse digital asset ETP lineup.

Based on the announcement, the launch of the new ETPs is based on demand from Nordic investors. Valour Head of Nordics, Johanna Belitz, noted that investors in this region continue to seek simple and transparent access to digital assets, and the company is all about providing that.

New ETP listing could boost PI Price

The launch of PI ETP not only represents a milestone for PI Network but also highlights how the project continues to gain adoption despite multiple controversies around it. The listing could not have come at a better time for PI, which has been down significantly over the past few months despite the resurgence in the crypto sector.

According to CoinMarketCap, PI has declined by more than 50% over the past three months, with a 22.93% drop in the last 30 days alone. However, it has seen a slight gain over the last 24 hours, hinting at the possibility that the recent development could be a positive catalyst for its price performance.

Unsurprisingly, token holders have been ecstatic about the development, which they consider a positive sign for the project that has faced a lot of controversy over the last few years. Once hyped as a landmark blockchain project, delays in launching its open mainnet and other issues have led many to lose faith in the project, with Bybit CEO even describing it as a scam.

The criticisms, coupled with the failure of major exchanges such as Binance to list the token, have caused its price to drop from the all-time high of $2.981 in February 2025 to $0.3427 presently. Still, the news of an ETP for the token could start a resurgence for the PI token.

Crypto market sees resurgence after recent flash crash

Meanwhile, PI’s slight gains pale compared to the broader crypto market performance over the last 24 hours. The crypto market led by SOL has seen a sizable jump in value within that period, reversing the decline that led to Bitcoin falling below $110,ooo for the first time since July 9.

Solana was the biggest major cap performer in that period, with over 8% gain to retest the $210 price point again. Other major cap tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, DOGE, and Caradano also saw varying levels of increase in value during that period.

Interestingly, other tokens that Valour launched ETPs for today are performing better than PI. Celestia TIA is up 3.24%, Mantle MNT gained 4%, Ondo Finance ONDO rose 2.78%, SHIB jumped 2.10%, VeChain VET increased 2.34% while Ethena ENA saw less than 1%.

Cronos CRO has been the best performer with a 33% mostly due to news that Trump Media will launch a crypto treasury firm to acquire CRO in partnership with Crypto.com.

