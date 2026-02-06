Pi coin enters Kraken’s ‘Chains’ section in blockchain integration progress signal

Kraken has added Pi (PI) to its public listings roadmap under the “Chains” section, a category it uses for new blockchain integrations and their subsequent native token trading support.

Kraken also included Conflux (CFX), MegaETH (MEGA), Pepecoin (PEP), and Quai (QUAI). The Pi Network community has run with the update as much-needed validation, after weeks of criticism for its “complicated and slow” KYC registration process.

The exchange also added coins in its “Tokens” section on the roadmap, which covers assets launching on blockchains the exchange already supports.

This list includes Amnis Finance (AMI), Boost (BOOST), Ika (IKA), Light (LIGHT), Map Protocol (MAPO), My Shell (SHELL), Navi Protocol (NAVX), Nexo (NEXO), Pepecoin (PEPECOIN), Sui Name Service (NS), Suilend (SEND), Minotari (WXTM), PACT (PACT), Rails (RAILS), Rain (RAIN), and Velo (VELO).

Kraken includes Pi Network chain and coin in upcoming listings

Kraken’s listings page describes the “Chains” track as “Integration of new blockchains and listing of the native token for trading, which Pi appears in under the ticker ‘PI.'” However, the trading platform posted a disclaimer stating that roadmap entries may change, asking users to wait for an official launch notice.

“Assets on the roadmap are not guaranteed to list. Please do NOT deposit tokens until an official launch announcement is made,” the announcement warned. It also did not provide a listing date for PI or specify when full trading support would be available.

The Kraken roadmap update comes as Pi Network faces criticism over its know-your-customer process and mainnet migration requirements. Since the Open network mainnet debuted almost a year ago, several Pioneers have said they could not complete verification and migrate to the mainnet.

They blasted the project for having lengthy, complex checks or account blocks that prevent users from submitting their KYC documents.

Pi’s Core Team admitted it had blocked accounts in recent updates and promised to implement technical changes to expand access for eligible users who were wrongfully locked out. On Monday, the project said nearly 2.5 million people in certain regions would be unblocked as part of its latest update.

The Pi Core development team said Pioneers must be active miners and pass the mainnet checklist to be eligible for KYC. “Over 700,000 additional accounts can also soon submit KYC applications! Complete your KYC and Mainnet Checklist steps as needed to ensure your account is prepared for the next steps,” the announcement read.

Meanwhile, Pi’s native token has fallen by 83% year-on-year, and analysts see a further slump amid the rest of the crypto market’s bloodbath. According to Coingecko data, PI traded in the mid-teens of a cent in early February after hitting lows the prior week.

CoinGecko charts showed a seven-day range of $0.14 to $0.17, while CoinMarketCap data from around the same period placed PI at $0.14, with a 24-hour decline of nearly 9%. Within the Pi community, the recent drop is said to have been caused by migration and KYC bottlenecks, which can limit how quickly users move balances into mainnet.

Pi devs discuss palm prints and validator payouts

Per a recent statement issued by the Pi Core team, the network will test palm print authentication as a beta feature, alongside checks for human authenticity. The project pitched the security features as a privacy option that may not require face recognition.

The team said palm prints could also support security workflows, including account recovery and protection, password resets, two-factor authentication, and other security-related use cases. It also mentioned that the beta will roll out in Pi KYC to a subset of users before the network’s decentralized apps are fully deployed.