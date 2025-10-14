🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
ASTERETHHYPEUSDCUSDT

Perp DEXs, DeFi protocols survived the weekend liquidation easily, got a boost to fees and activity

2 mins read
835536
Perp DEXs, DeFi protocols survived the weekend liquidation easily, got a boost to fees and activity.

Contents

1. Perp DEXs open interest attempts a recovery
2. Lending protocols, DEXs benefit from higher fees
Share link:

In this post:

  • DeFi protocols and perp DEXs survived the weekend’s liquidations, setting new weekly trading records.
  • DeFi had lower liquidations, though lending contracted following the recent liquidation event.
  • Perp DEXs are now rebuilding their liquidity and aiming to regain trust, though this time, the sector survived better compared to the crash of 2022.

DeFi protocols and perpetual DEXs survived the biggest liquidation events on October 10-11 with flying colors. This time, DeFi benefitted from fees and managed to control its liquidations. 

DeFi and perp DEXs performed better following the October 10-11 market shakedown. The DeFi space, including perpetual DEXs, still saw liquidations, but showed it was much more stable compared to the 2022 crash. As Cryptopolitan reported, crypto faced $19B in liquidations, the worst event since the crash of FTX. However, this time around, DeFi showed relatively limited crisis effects. 

This time around, DeFi has more reliable collaterals, including those based on tokenized T-bills and more reliable stablecoins. ETH collaterals are at much more conservative price levels, with limited liquidations. Currently, ETH has just under $1B in liquidatable values, starting at $1,548, way below market valuations. 

Perp DEXs open interest attempts a recovery

Perpetual DEXs were the most affected, losing over 50% of their open interest on liquidations. Open interest on all perp DEXs was at $25.75B before the crash, later dipping to lows of $13.71B. 

DeFi protocols survived the weekend liquidation easily, got a boost to fees and activity.
Perp DEXs value locked started recovering, bouncing from lows of $13B up to $17B. Despite this, the liquidations hurt the trust in perpetual DEXs, after many traders were liquidated and lost their entire positions. | Source: DeFiLlama.

Within days, open interest recoveded to over $17B in total, where Hyperliquid still held over $8.24B in open interest, based on DeFiLlama data. Hyperliquid itself reported a delayed drop to $6.24B, down from $15B during regular trading times. Perpetual DEXs still carry over $33B in daily volumes, with record activity for the past week. Over $264B were traded during the week of October 6-12, matching the weekly record for DEXs activity.

See also  Singapore to keep policy steady as inflation cools

The perp DEXs liquidations came in the middle of a highly competitive narrative, where old and new perp DEXs attracted peak activity. The crash and on-chain liquidations were especially harmful, as more retail traders attempted to hold leveraged positions, getting exposed to outsized risk. 

Top perpetual DEX tokens also took a hit, with weekly losses between 16% and 45% for the leading protocols. HYPE sank to $38.71, as the sector is still attempting a recovery of value locked, open positions, and token valuations. 

Lending protocols, DEXs benefit from higher fees

DEX trading saw its biggest weekly activity of over $177B in the week of 6-12 October. The outlier result followed a general trend of DEXs activity expansion. 

Uniswap and PancakeSwap remained the biggest activity hubs, with no signs of distress. The recent DEXs activity also coincided with a wave of meme token trading on the Binance ecosystem. 

Lending protocols had a bigger shock due to their underlying structure. Total value locked remained at over $83B, with Aave at the lead. However, total amount borrowed fell below $50B for the first time since August, as users avoided the risk of opening loans. 

Briefly, the annualized yield of Lido’s stETH jumped to 7.05%, later returning to its usual range. Overall, DeFi lending decreased its outsized yields during previous market downturns, offering more conservative earnings for a lower risk of liquidations. 

See also  Mexico delays vote on 50% tariffs for Chinese imports

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan