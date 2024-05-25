Pepe Surges Another 6% As Dogeverse Nears Exchange Listings

The crypto market is green today, and Pepe is continuing to push ahead, currently up 6%.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Dogeverse is nine days out from its exchange launch after raising over $15 million at presale.

Pepe Price Surges and Analysts Call For Further Gains

Pepe has decisively outperformed the crypto market over the past week, but analysts anticipate this momentum will continue into the weeks ahead.

Currently, Pepe is trading at $0.00001503, up 6% today, 54% this week, 101% this month, and 948% this year.

It holds a $6.3 billion market cap and a $2.3 billion 24-hour trading volume.

Pepe’s recent bullish momentum follows the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving Ethereum spot ETFs.

Ethereum is currently trading at a 19% weekly premium thanks to the approvals, but all eyes are on Pepe as traders seek ETH beta exposure.

put you fundamental analysis away son and rightly accept that $PEPE is the best $ETH beta. pic.twitter.com/6fVkp0F7oI — ZeroToTom (@zerototom) May 22, 2024

However, those who have paid attention to Pepe’s recent price data will not be surprised by its relative strength.

That’s because interest has been steadily ramping up in recent weeks, and Pepe is now the most traded meme coin by 24-hour trading volume.

Meanwhile, it is the seventh most-traded cryptocurrency and the 21st largest by market cap.

This volume and market cap discrepancy could indicate that further upside is on the horizon.

Pepe’s price action also provides a bullish outlook.

TraderSZ analyzed its chart structure and anticipates a move toward $0.00002082 in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Max Schwartzman, CEO of Because Bitcoin, speculates that Pepe could be leading the market thanks to its recent strength.

Is it possible that $Pepe is actually leading the market? Discuss. pic.twitter.com/UlMdCGePNX — Max (@MaxBecauseBTC) May 23, 2024

Indeed, Pepe’s monumental success reflects the meme coin narrative’s centrality within the current market cycle.

In addition to being the top benefactor from Ethereum ETF approvals, there are talks that Pepe is leading the entire crypto market.

While this is massively bullish for Pepe’s long-term potential, it also paves the way for other meme coins to pump.

Currently, one of the top meme coin contenders is the newly launched Dogeverse, which has raised over $15 million in its presale.

Dogeverse IEO Nears and Analysts are Calling For 100X Gains

After a hyper-successful presale, Dogeverse is advancing toward its exchange launch, and analysts are considerably bullish.

With over $15 million raised, the project is one of 2024’s hottest presales. However, this is no surprise given its unprecedented use case.

Dogeverse is the first doge-themed cryptocurrency to go multichain, launching on Ethereum, Solana, Base, BSC, Polygon, and Avalanche.

This makes the project widely available and interconnects the previously fragmented blockchains.

As such, Dogeverse boasts unrivaled on-chain investment and liquidity potential.

The innovative multichain functionality could also ensure price stability, negating the risk of users migrating between blockchains.

In a bid for lasting success, the team has launched a staking mechanism that currently offers a 49% APY. However, this decreases as the staking pool grows.

With these factors in mind, analysts have provided considerably bullish predictions on the new project.

For instance, the CryptoNews YouTube channel says, “Dogecoin will 100x after launching.”

Meanwhile, analysts from the 99Bitcoins channel speculate that Dogeverse could be the “launch of the year.”

However, with the project’s presale ending in nine days, those seeking the current discounted ICO price must act fast.

