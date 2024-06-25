Loading...

Pepe & Floki Rise as New Meme Coin Base Dawgz Raises $2M in ICO

3 mins read

Contents
1. PEPE & FLOKI Surge – Bullish Breakout or Temporary Blip?
2. Bitcoin Bounce & Trump Rumors Spark Meme Coin Rally
3. Multi-Chain Meme Coin Base Dawgz Gains Ground as ICO Raises $2M
In this post:

Just when it seemed the meme coin craze had ended, the market threw another curveball.

Pepe and Floki, two of the biggest meme coins, are springing back to life with double-digit gains.

But it’s not just established meme coins attracting attention – newcomer Base Dawgz is causing a stir after raising over $2 million in its ongoing ICO.

PEPE & FLOKI Surge – Bullish Breakout or Temporary Blip?

The meme coin market is back in the green.

Pepe (PEPE), the popular frog-inspired token, has jumped over 17% since yesterday and is now trading at $0.0000118.

It’s a jump that came after rejecting $0.000010 – a level that holds psychological sway over traders.

Not to be outdone, FLOKI has also produced a 15% gain, now hovering around $0.00017.

But the token’s bullishness might just be temporary.

Floki (FLOKI) hit the 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, which is acting as a dynamic resistance level.

Similarly, PEPE is still moving sideways on the higher timeframes.

So, are these pumps temporary or the beginning of a full-blown rebound?

That’s the question that investors are asking right now.

As PEPE and FLOKI have shown countless times, capitulations can quickly follow bullish surges.

Therefore, investors will be watching these two tokens in the days ahead to see if they can sustain their upward momentum.

Bitcoin Bounce & Trump Rumors Spark Meme Coin Rally

Bitcoin’s price action seems to be pulling the entire market along for the ride – meme coins included.

The OG crypto plunged below $60,000 yesterday, only to bounce back up immediately.

And this bounce gave the whole meme coin sector a boost.

But there’s more to this rebound than Bitcoin’s rally.

Reports have emerged that Donald Trump will speak at the Bitcoin convention next month.

That’s got the crypto crowd buzzing.

Trump’s pro-crypto stance is music to the ears of investors dreaming of a crypto-friendly administration.

Although Trump would still need to win the election later this year, his potential support is already leading to excitement in the market.

So, between Bitcoin’s rebound and the Trump factor, meme coins are back in the green.

Whether this bullishness continues or not, only time will tell.

But for now, meme coin investors are excited about what could be in store this week.

Multi-Chain Meme Coin Base Dawgz Gains Ground as ICO Raises $2M

Newcomer Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is also performing well this week.

This meme coin has been generating traction, having already raised over $2 million since its ICO phase began.

Not bad for a project that was only announced a few weeks ago.

Crucially, Base Dawgz isn’t just relying on cute branding – it’s got some utility baked in.

The token’s multi-chain capabilities give it a “passport” to other chains, allowing it to move freely between Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and Avalanche.

Adding to the excitement is the project’s whitepaper.

From DEX launches to aggressive marketing campaigns, Base Dawgz’s team is focused on long-term value creation for holders.

And there’s even a “Be Social for Airdrop” campaign that rewards meme creation with points that can be redeemed for DAWGZ tokens post-ICO.

DAWGZ tokens are currently offered through the ICO for $0.005534 each.

Early investors are scrambling to get involved at this rate, given that the token price will increase in subsequent stages.

But the buzz around Base Dawgz isn’t limited to its ICO performance.

The project’s social media presence is multiplying – there are now thousands of followers on Twitter and Telegram.

This growth couldn’t come at a better time.

With the broader meme coin market showing signs of life, Base Dawgz is perfectly positioned to benefit.

So, if PEPE and FLOKI’s rallies are any indication, there’s still plenty of appetite for promising meme coins.

Visit Base Dawgz Presale

Disclaimer. This is a Market Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

