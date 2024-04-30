Pepe, Bonk, and Dogwifhat Slow Down – WienerAI and Dogeverse Steal the Show

The meme coin market has found itself in another bear market with the mellow performance of Pepe, Bonk, and Dogwifhat.

But that just gives the mainstream picture of the market ruled by high-cap meme coins.

On the low-cap side, investors are hoarding WienerAI and Dogeverse. Being in the presale stage, they are immune to the current downtrend and hold large promise for the next bull run.

$12.5M Raised and Counting: Chain-Hopping Cosmo Drives Dogeverse Success

One of the most talked-about meme coins of 2024 is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE).

The Dogeverse community now boasts over 11,000 Twitter followers. It was launched only in April. The presale, on the other hand, has already crossed the $12.5 million mark.

Investors are flocking to acquire DOGEVERSE tokens at discounted rates before the series of upcoming exchange launches.

The Dogeverse presale is defying crypto market volatility, interestingly. In fact, investors are finding haven in this meme coin amid the chaotic market conditions.

Dogeverse pioneers a multichain universe within the meme coin sector. It is the first to take up this goal in an extensive approach.

Early investors can now purchase Dogeverse using ETH, USDT, or credit/debit cards. Each presale phase introduces a slightly higher token price. The presale hard cap is set at $17,002,500, urging investors to act swiftly to grab tokens at favorable rates.

Dogeverse’s rapid presale progression hints at a shift toward meme coins offering genuine utility. It poses a threat to high-cap players like Pepe, Bonk, and Dogwifhat that solely rely on hype.

The Future of Dogeverse: Multichain Expansion and Viral Appeal

Launched on April 8th, Dogeverse has swiftly gained viral status in a short time.

The utility-focused theme is behind the success. It unites meme coin communities across various blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

Cosmo, the intergalactic mascot of the project, has the ability to “hyperjump” across blockchains.

It enables seamless token swapping across different blockchains with minimal fees, garnering attention from analysts and media outlets. For example, Analyst TodayTrader features DOGEVERSE as a “1000x potential” candidate, reflecting the market’s wildly optimistic outlook.

Then again, the whole meme coin market is built on a speculative foundation.

The Next Pepe?

Pepe currently holds the third position on the meme coin chart with a market cap above $3B.

Can $DOGEVERSE replace PEPE?

It’s too early to tell. But the success of Dogeverse signifies a shift toward utility-driven meme coins. From a technical point of view, it appeals to traditional and institutional investors.

The focus on interconnectivity provides a strong competitive advantage for the project.

First, it facilitates token swaps across chains like Ethereum and Solana for DeFi opportunities. It maximizes the potential returns through liquidity provision.

Protocols like Wormhole help Dogeverse pioneer the cross-chain meme token wave.

More importantly, the multichain infrastructure offers speculative potential. Dogeverse is a Solana, Base, and Avalanche meme coin at the same time and more.

On its upcoming DEX and CEX listings post-presale, Dogeverse can potentially challenge dominant meme coins like Pepe and Bonk. The higher upside potential and robust technical and community infrastructure make it a top candidate for the top three meme coin spots.

But its long-term performance against high-cap coins like Pepe remains to be seen.

WienerAI Taps into AI Coin Wave With a Meme Coin Label

WienerAI (WAI) is the latest sensation in meme coin and AI crypto niches. It is part AI, part dog, and part sausage.

The new project combines elements of a dog, artificial intelligence (AI), and sausage. The perfect recipe for a speculative fervor? It seems so, if the presale momentum is any sign.

It makes sense because WienerAI capitalizes on two of 2024’s hottest crypto trends that boast multi billion-dollar market caps.

The revolutionary AI Trading partner comes with unparalleled capabilities:

An AI interface that’s instant, predictive, and beginner-friendly

Seamless swaps so that you don’t miss a golden opportunity again

No fees

The project’s predictive technology is combined with a user-friendly AI interface. As a result, you can instantly scour the crypto market for hidden gems.

All you need to do is ask WienerAI to find your next trade, and it delivers the market analysis to help you win more often. You can seamlessly swap, MEV-free, through decentralized exchanges using the platform.

An analysis of the WienerAI website shows that it holds significant promise within the thriving AI segment of the blockchain utility market. The ongoing presale offers heavy discounts and attractive staking incentives for early backers.

