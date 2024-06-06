After Notcoin’s Success, Could This Be the Next Viral Gaming Token to Explode?

Notcoin’s (NOT) incredible rise has been a huge talking point in recent weeks.

But could the retro-inspired PlayDoge (PLAY) be the next project to capture lightning in a bottle?

With its addictive P2E gameplay and early presale success, many investors are betting PLAY could be one of 2024’s biggest crypto launches.

Tap-to-Earn Crypto Notcoin Takes Market By Storm

For those unaware, Notcoin is a simple mobile game that turned millions of people into crypto “miners.”

The premise?

Mindlessly tapping your screen to accumulate NOT – the game’s native coin.

The task was incredibly simple, causing a viral craze on Twitter and Reddit.

As a result, the game’s developers launched NOT as a crypto token on the Telegram Open Network (TON).

And once NOT made its exchange debut in mid-May, its momentum was unstoppable.

Although the token’s price initially dipped, it has rebounded aggressively and is now up around 380% in the past two weeks.

NOT is currently trading at $0.0219 and posted a new all-time high just four days ago.

Notcoin’s rise has been so impressive that it’s now the 8th most traded cryptocurrency in the world, passing big names like Pepe (PEPE) and XRP (XRP).

All of this has come from a simple smartphone game about tapping the Notcoin icon.

If that doesn’t illustrate crypto’s potential to turn anything into a money-making scheme, then nothing will.

Retro Meme Coin PlayDoge Combines Gaming with Crypto Rewards

While Notcoin’s success came from a simple smartphone game, investors think PlayDoge’s impact could be even bigger by combining fun gameplay with passive income potential.

Like Notcoin, PlayDoge is tapping into the popular trend of making crypto feel like a game.

But PlayDoge takes things a step further by not just rewarding users for playing but actually building an engaging retro-style universe around its native PLAY token.

The team has carefully designed each new phase of PlayDoge’s roadmap, from the presale to the planned exchange listings, to get people involved.

This strategy has worked – users have staked over 161 million PLAY tokens already.

The current estimated rewards rate is 117% per year, far higher than most staking platforms offer.

With these staking rewards set to continue post-launch, there’s scope for players to earn significant crypto income.

And combined with PLAY’s “meme vibes,” which tap into the market’s hottest trend right now, it’s easy to see why the project’s presale has already raised over $2.6 million.

Influencer Buzz & Growing Online Community Fuel Pre-Launch Hype for PLAY

The question on everyone’s mind is whether PlayDoge’s pre-launch momentum can be sustained once PLAY hits exchanges.

All signs point to a resounding yes.

Even before PLAY hits the open market, the token has built a social media following.

In just ten days, its Twitter page has nearly 2,200 followers, while the official Telegram channel has topped 2,000 members.

This early traction has caught the attention of major influencers, too.

In a recent video, popular crypto YouTuber Matthew Perry revealed that he had invested $500 in the PlayDoge presale.

https://youtu.be/2cQMFQ0shFw?si=jcXIGR2vBlXtY2hK

He said he “liked the presale so much” that he had to invest his own funds.

That’s a big vote of confidence – and could be a sign of things to come.

PlayDoge is also perfectly positioned to ride the enormous P2E gaming wave.

This ultra-hot sector has already created numerous success stories, like Axie Infinity and Illuvium, yet no meme coin has successfully integrated P2E mechanics – until now.

Of course, PlayDoge’s longevity will depend on much more than P2E gaming trends.

But if this early momentum can be built on, PLAY could become a major force.

Visit PlayDoge Presale