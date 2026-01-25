Solana meme coin PENGUIN jumps 564% after viral White House post.

The Solana‑based meme coin PENGUIN exploded in value this weekend after a viral social media post from the United States White House ignited a wave of speculative buying among retail crypto traders.

The Nietzschean Penguin token, affectionately nicknamed PENGUIN by its community, saw its price and market capitalization skyrocket by roughly 564% in a single 24‑hour trading session, according to on‑chain data.

The White House uploaded a photo on X of Trump and the bird walking together in the snow, with the words, “Embrace the penguin,” which rapidly spread across social media. The AI‑generated image showed Trump with a penguin holding an American flag, and Greenland’s flag planted in the snow behind them.

Later that day, the Department of Defense’s rapid response page also shared its own version of the image, saying, “Be a warrior, embrace the penguin.”

Alon says PENGUIN’s surge is a statement that onchain trading never died

Before the White House post, the cryptocurrency had a market cap of around $387,000, but within 24 hours, it saw $244 million in trading volume, according to SolanaFloor. According to DEXScreener, the token is currently worth about $0.13, giving it a market capitalization of roughly $136 million.

Speaking on the meme coin performance, Alon Cohen, the co-founder of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, commented, “The early success of PENGUIN is proof that onchain trading was never dead, just a sleeping giant waiting for the right moment. Psychological barriers are only just beginning to get broken. Tons of opportunities ahead.”

The PENGUIN’s token gains come at a time of broader downturn in the meme coin market. Just last year, some 11.6 million crypto tokens collapsed, mostly due to the flood of meme coins launched by platforms such as Pump.fun. However, at the start of this year, the meme coin market cap briefly surged by 23%, rising from approximately $38 billion in December 2025 to over $47 billion, per CoinMarketCap.

Santiment data at the time showed that increased social media mentions of the assets matched meme coins’ short-term surge. Vincent Liu, the chief investment officer at trading firm Kronos Research, had also commented, “Meme coins typically lead when risk appetite returns. The rebound in the Fear and Greed Index from extreme fear toward neutral reinforces this shift.”

At the time of writing, meme coins’ total market value had fallen to around $39 billion, as crypto markets continued to fluctuate between brief surges and dips.

Some X users mocked the White House post

The White House’s post taps into the viral “Nihilist Penguin” meme, which first appeared in a 2007 Werner Herzog documentary showing an Emperor penguin leaving its colony to wander toward the Antarctic mountains. Aside from the gains in the Penguin meme coin, it also elicited many social media reactions.

Some ridiculed the White House’s post, noting that penguins are found almost entirely in the southern hemisphere, and not in Greenland. Former Canadian Defense Minister Jason Kenney also zeroed in on the factual error, saying it echoed Trump’s earlier moment of confusion over Greenland and Iceland.

He wrote, “In the same week as his humiliating climb down on Greenland, he confused Iceland and Greenland multiple times, and now his staff is confusing Antarctica with Greenland. (penguins inhabit the former, not the latter.)”

On Saturday, however, the White House replied to his criticism, saying, “The penguin does not concern himself with the opinions of those who cannot comprehend.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump’s revived interest in acquiring Greenland also took center stage among international leaders.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.