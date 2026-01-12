🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
CoingeckoPump.fun

11.6M tokens failed in a year led by meme coin crashes, CoinGecko says

2 mins read
893258
11.6M tokens failed in a year led by meme coin crashes, CoinGecko says.

Contents

1. 11.6M token failures dominated by meme coin collapses
2. Total cryptocurrency projects surged to 20.2M in 2025
3. 2024 recorded 1.38M failures before meme coin pump
Share link:

In this post:

  • 11.6 million tokens failed in 2025, driven by meme coin crashes.
  • 86.3% of all cryptocurrency failures since 2021 occurred in 2025.
  • Q4 2025 saw 7.7 million token collapses following October liquidation.

CoinGecko reported 11.6 million cryptocurrency tokens failed in 2025, with meme coins accounting for the majority of collapses.

The number covers 86.3% of all token failures from 2021 to 2025. Data shows that 53.2% of all coins listed on GeckoTerminal did not succeed since 2021.

11.6M token failures dominated by meme coin collapses

CoinGecko data revealed 11.6 million cryptocurrency projects failed in 2025, the highest number of failures recorded in a single year. These failures account for 86.3% of all project closures between 2021 and 2025. The analysis looked into tokens once listed on GeckoTerminal that are no longer actively traded.

The report stated the drop in token survivability may be linked to overall market volatility throughout the year. Meme coins were affected the most as low-effort tokens launched on platforms like pump.fun dominated new listings.

Number of dead cryptocurrencies: CoinGecko.
Number of dead cryptocurrencies: CoinGecko.

Only tokens that had one trade or more before going defunct were considered in the study. For pump.fun tokens, only those which graduated from the platform were included. The methodology covers data taken between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, over half of all cryptocurrencies on GeckoTerminal have failed. The 53.2% failure rate spans the entire period since 2021.

See also  Tether emerges as a tool in Southeast Asia money laundering

The fourth quarter of 2025 alone witnessed the collapse of 7.7 million tokens, making up 34.9% of all recorded project failures since 2021. During the October 10 liquidation, $19 billion in leveraged positions was wiped out in 24 hours.

The October 10 event was the largest single-day deleveraging in crypto history. Meme coins suffered disproportionately during the Q4 collapse.

Total cryptocurrency projects surged to 20.2M in 2025

Despite turbulent market conditions, the total number of cryptocurrency projects surged in 2025. In 2021, 428,383 projects were listed on GeckoTerminal. By 2025, that number had spiked to nearly 20.2 million projects.

Pump.fun surfaced as the dominant meme coin launchpad in 2024 and 2025 and allowed anyone to create tokens within minutes. The automated process required no technical knowledge or development resources.

11.6M tokens failed in a year led by meme coin crashes, CoinGecko says.
Dead coins since 2021.

While 20.2 million projects existed by year-end 2025, over 11.6 million failed during the year. The ratio suggests the majority of 2025 launches collapsed within the same year.

2024 recorded 1.38M failures before meme coin pump

The year 2024 saw nearly 1.4 million projects fail, accounting for 10.3% of all failures in the past five years. The period also saw the second-highest number of launches with over 3.0 million new projects coming to market.

See also  PayPal CEO pitches digital wallets to be used for sending stimulus payment

Project failures between 2021 and 2023 made up just 3.4% of all cryptocurrency failures over the past five years. The year 2023 recorded 245,049 failures. The year 2022 saw 213,075 token collapses. The year 2021 witnessed just 2,584 failures.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan