TL;DR Breakdown

PayPal looks to extend its crypto services to Venmo.

The company has experienced massive patronage of its crypto services.

Dan Schulman, the CEO of PayPal has said that the demand for PayPal’s crypto services have exceeded expectations and as such, the company is now looking to double its effort into blockchain and the crypto industry this year.

PayPal crypto services enjoy patronage

The payment company had rolled out its crypto services with a few crypto assets and placed a limitation to the amount of transaction(buying and selling) that can be done by each customer. However, the services have enjoyed enormous patronage from their customers, this explains why the firm’s CEO has made it known that the payment company was going to be increasing its efforts in the crypto industry.

He also went on to add that the company was going to allow crypto to be used as a funding source for their merchants globally. And in this year, there would be further exploration of blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.

The firm has also begun working with regulatory agencies and apex banks of countries across the world to work on a future that is devoid of physical cash. PayPal also surpassed its targets has it recorded $277 billion in processed transactions. It also recorded a quarterly revenue that was over $21 billion.

PayPal to extend crypto services to Venmo

PayPal has said it would be extending its crypto services to Venmo and some part of the international market.

It noted that users of the firm’s crypto services were also more active on its system as they tend to log-in at least twice to the app.

The firm’s CEO had also spoken of how the company is planning to support central bank digital currencies (CBDC) projects when they become available. Not only that, the girl would also keep exploring how it can keep using modern technologies to improve the experience of its users and its services.