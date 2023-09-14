Paxos takes responsibility of mistaken $500,000 BTC transaction

TL;DR Breakdown

Description In an unexpected turn of events, Paxos, a prominent issuer of stablecoins and operator of a crypto brokerage firm, acknowledged that it overpaid a staggering $500,000 in fees for a Bitcoin transaction that occurred on September 10, 2023. The company, in a statement released on September 13, clarified that the erroneous transaction was solely its … Read more

In an unexpected turn of events, Paxos, a prominent issuer of stablecoins and operator of a crypto brokerage firm, acknowledged that it overpaid a staggering $500,000 in fees for a Bitcoin transaction that occurred on September 10, 2023. The company, in a statement released on September 13, clarified that the erroneous transaction was solely its responsibility and assured users that customer funds remained secure and unaffected. Paxos is renowned for its role in issuing stablecoins like the PayPal USD and Pax Dollar (USDP). Beyond stablecoins, the company also operates a crypto brokerage platform that handles Bitcoin (BTC) transactions.

Paxos clarifies the confusion surrounding the mistake

The confusion surrounding the incident initially led some to speculate that PayPal might have been involved, primarily because an analytics platform called OXT identified a related wallet account as belonging to PayPal. However, Paxos swiftly dispelled these rumors, affirming that PayPal bore no responsibility for the costly mishap. According to Paxos, the error stemmed from its internal operations, specifically a bug in a single transfer. The company took immediate action to rectify the issue and stated that it was in communication with the miner involved to recover the overpaid funds.

The peculiar transaction was initially detected on September 10, shortly after it occurred. According to blockchain data, the sender of the transaction paid an exorbitant fee of approximately 20 BTC, equivalent to over $515,000 at the time, to transfer a mere 0.07 BTC, worth less than $2,000 at the moment. The behavior of the sending account, which had executed over 60,000 transactions from the same address, prompted Casa wallet co-founder Jameson Lopp to speculate that it resembled an exchange or payment processor with malfunctioning software. The transaction was ultimately confirmed by the Bitcoin mining pool F2Pool, which, on September 10, extended an offer to return the funds to the sender if a claim was made within three days.

If unclaimed, the excessive fee would be distributed among the pool’s hashing power contributors. Before Paxos clarified its involvement, speculation within the Bitcoin community suggested that PayPal might have been behind the transaction. A Bitcoin enthusiast known as Mononaut drew attention to a specific sending account, bc1qr35hws365juz5rtlsjtvmulu97957kqvr3zpw3, and noted its resemblance to the behavior of an inactive wallet, bc1qhs3gptkxem5y7yaq2yg0un2m8hae6wt87gkx4n. The latter address had been previously labeled as “Paypal” by the blockchain analytics platform OXT. Mononaut’s theory gained further support from the observation that the old “Paypal” wallet address had transferred its funds to the new address through an intermediate account.

The platform says it is committed to recover the excess fees

Blockchain data indicated that the old address labeled “Paypal” by OXT had transferred approximately 18.5 BTC to address bc1qlm0xlahpysq2v9yh5rhcc430xjz3xknqqnyvaf on June 19. This particular account subsequently sent around 5.37 BTC to the new address responsible for the costly error. The thread sparked speculation about whether PayPal would seek to reclaim the misdirected funds. However, Paxos later clarified that the responsibility for the erroneous transaction rested solely with them and not PayPal.

This incident is not the first in the cryptocurrency world where significant fees were mistakenly paid due to errors. In 2019, an Ethereum user suffered losses exceeding $300,000 after inadvertently pasting values into incorrect fields. Fortunately, the mining pool involved agreed to return 50% of the lost funds. Similarly, in 2020, another Ethereum user mistakenly paid $9,500 for a $120 trade, a costly error that the user claimed had a profoundly negative impact on their life. In its official statement, Paxos reiterated its commitment to resolving the situation, stating that it had already initiated contact with the mining company that confirmed the transaction.

The company is actively pursuing efforts to recover the excess fees. Paxos’s admission of responsibility for a $500,000 fee overpayment in a Bitcoin transaction serves as a reminder of the intricacies and potential pitfalls within the cryptocurrency space. While blockchain technology offers numerous benefits, it also demands a high degree of diligence and precision to avoid costly errors. Paxos’s swift response in addressing the issue and its commitment to recovering the funds underscore the industry’s dedication to accountability and rectifying mistakes when they occur.