PancakeSwap joins forces with Transak to streamline crypto onboarding

PancakeSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, has expanded its “buy crypto” feature by integrating Transak, a global cryptocurrency onramp platform. This recent stride adds Transak to the list of third-party providers like Mercuryo and Moonpay, previously available for this feature. Consequently, PancakeSwap users now have broader options when shopping for crypto.

According to crypto analytics platform DeFi Llama, PancakeSwap boasts over $1.3 billion in locked contracts and handles more than $150 billion in daily volume.

Transak’s integration brings over 20 different payment options to PancakeSwap users. These include debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank transfers. Moreover, Transak will offer nine different cryptocurrencies across seven different blockchain networks. This development aims to make decentralized finance protocols more user-friendly. PancakeSwap’s pseudonymous leader, head chef Mochi, stated that the integration promises an era where decentralized finance is intuitive and barrier-free for all.

Bridging the gap between traditional and crypto finance

Transak’s mission aligns perfectly with PancakeSwap’s goals. The onramp platform aims to tackle the critical challenge of enabling mainstream individuals and businesses to access cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. By integrating local compliance, diverse payment methods, and global liquidity, Transak ensures a straightforward and secure entry into the world of cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Transak has garnered support from prominent entities in the crypto industry, including Consensys, The LAO, Lunex, Koji Ventures, and IOSG.

PancakeSwap’s integration with Transak extends to various cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains. These include Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, Linea, Base, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum. This diverse selection ensures that users can easily access digital assets, including popular tokens and those available on emerging blockchains.

PancakeSwap has also promised to roll out additional features and improvements in the coming months. These developments are designed to streamline and enhance the overall cryptocurrency journey for its users.

The partnership between PancakeSwap and Transak marks a significant leap forward in cryptocurrency accessibility. By offering a wide range of payment options and supporting multiple blockchains, the collaboration empowers users to easily and securely purchase digital assets directly on PancakeSwap. This move is set to attract new users to cryptocurrencies and provide existing enthusiasts with a more seamless and efficient trading experience.