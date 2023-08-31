PancakeSwap expands to Base network, aiming for faster and cheaper transactions

TL;DR Breakdown

PancakeSwap, the second-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) in the cryptocurrency space, has extended its reach by launching on Base Network. Developed in collaboration between Coinbase and Optimism, Base is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling network that aims to provide users with lower gas fees, faster transactions, and improved capital efficiency. This move is part of PancakeSwap’s broader multichain expansion strategy, which seeks to offer its users more choices and lower fees for trading crypto assets.

The technology and competition

Base Network employs OP Stack technology to facilitate fast and cheap transactions on the Ethereum blockchain without compromising on security or decentralization. The mainnet of Base was officially opened to the public on August 9 and has already shown promising performance. Base’s seven-day moving average daily transaction count reached 813,000 on August 23, surpassing Optimism’s 469,000 and closely trailing Arbitrum’s 646,000. This indicates that Base is emerging as a strong competitor to other L2 scaling networks like Arbitrum and Optimism.

PancakeSwap was originally built on the BNB Chain and has been adding support for various other chains in recent months, including Ethereum, Aptos, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era, Arbitrum One, and Linea. By integrating with Base, PancakeSwap aims to offer its users a reliable and low-cost trading experience. The benefits also extend to enhanced security and scalability, thanks to Coinbase’s involvement in the development of Base Network.

Uniswap, the largest DEX on Ethereum by trading volume, has also announced its support for Base. This growing interest in L2 solutions indicates a broader trend in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, where scalability and transaction costs are of paramount importance. The integration of both PancakeSwap and Uniswap with Base is expected to boost the liquidity and activity of these DEXs, as well as the Base network itself.

The integration of PancakeSwap with Base Network is a significant development in the DeFi space. It not only offers a glimpse into the future of decentralized exchanges but also raises the bar for what users can expect in terms of transaction speed and cost.

As more DEXs consider integrating with L2 solutions like Base, the DeFi ecosystem could see a surge in user activity and developer interest, making it more robust and sustainable. This move could also set a precedent for other exchanges to follow, thereby accelerating the adoption of L2 solutions and contributing to the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency trading.