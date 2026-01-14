Pakistan signs stablecoin deal with Trump-linked crypto firm

Pakistan has publicly announced an agreement with SC Financial Technologies, a digital currency and payments firm linked to World Liberty Financial, to explore the use of its dollar-denominated stablecoin for cross-border payments.

World Liberty Financial is a decentralized finance protocol founded by members of the Trump family, making it a Trump-affiliated business venture.

Pakistan discloses striking a massive deal with SC Financial Technologies

Regarding Pakistan’s recent partnership with SC Financial Technologies, reports have highlighted that this collaboration has drawn significant attention, sparking debates among individuals as one of the first partnerships between a crypto venture linked to the Trump family and a government to be publicly acknowledged.

Under this agreement, sources familiar with the situation who wished to maintain anonymity as the deal was private disclosed that World Liberty Financial will join forces with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Asian country’s central bank. The goal of this collaboration is to incorporate its USD1 stablecoin into a regulated digital payment system.

To effectively carry out its operations, these sources mentioned that the token is designed to function within Pakistan’s new digital currency system framework. Additionally, it is meant to streamline international transactions such as remittances.

However, reports pointed out that officials in the Asian country failed to disclose details regarding the specific terms of the deal. Moreover, it was confirmed that SC Financial Technologies displayed very sparse information about its operation.

Meanwhile, a report from a reliable source highlighted Pakistan’s intention to make this agreement official during the visit of Zach Witkoff, co-founder and chief executive of World Liberty, to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, on Wednesday, January 14. Witkoff is also the CEO of SC Financial Technologies.

World Liberty has drawn suspicious looks for its engagement in major transactions. To support this claim, analysts pointed to a scenario in which MGX, a major UAE-based investment firm established by Abu Dhabi, used stablecoins owned by World Liberty to fund its $2 billion purchase of an equity stake in Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, in May of last year.

Pakistan seeks to position itself as a global hub for crypto assets

To demonstrate its commitment to solidifying its position as a leader in the stablecoin ecosystem, World Liberty launched a new platform earlier this week, designed to expand the utility of USD1, permitting holders to use the stablecoin while accessing borrowing options.

This platform is known as World Liberty Markets. Some of the cryptocurrencies that can be effectively utilized on this platform include Ether, tokenized Bitcoin, and major stablecoins, which can serve as collateral.

While cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular among individuals, Pakistan has made clear its intentions to position itself as a global hub for crypto assets. To achieve this goal, analysts noticed that the Asian country is advancing rapidly in its digital finance development.

Apart from this move, Pakistan has also implemented various significant measures aimed at enhancing its crypto ecosystem.

Some of these measures include establishing the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, permitting crypto exchanges such as Binance and HTX to conduct their operations within its borders, creating a Bitcoin reserve, and exploring the tokenization of real-world assets to attract foreign investment and improve liquidity.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program