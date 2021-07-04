TL;DR Breakdown

• Miami normalizes Bitcoin payments, beating two records in real estate purchases.

• Luxury property in Beverly Hills is priced at over 1950 BTC.

Beverly Hills has been one area most sought after by billionaires looking for a mansion. On this occasion, the owner of a luxurious property in the region will accept the bitcoin payments. The exclusive residence is priced at over 65 million dollars.

Forbes announced that BTC is invading the Beverly Hills residential area. The mansion for sale, named Elementi, is worth $ 65 million in cash or 1950 BTC. This gives a staggering figure that not all crypto investors can reach.

The property’s listed real estate agent, Aaron Kirman, says that Bitcoin payments have normalized across the area. Kirman state that is a lot of sellers attracted to the Elementi property right now.

Bitcoin payments dominate in Beverly Hills

Despite crypto declining in value since May, many people use them. Many real estate establishments, especially sellers, prefer crypto as payment. Bitcoin payments have increased more than in years past.

Michael Chen, a shareholder in the Elementi project, admits that he has invested in cryptocurrencies. According to Chen, Bitcoin payments represent the financial future due to their speed and security in the transaction.

Elementi has been a giant pearl found in Beverly Hills, which is why it is so important. You can see the main room with a cantilevered balcony on the property, 18 thousand square feet of land, and an Olympic pool. Besides that, Elementi has a gym, home theatre, wellness center, and wine cellar.

If people are attracted to buying Elementi, they can reside in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood. The landlord may have celebrities like Jane Fonda, Jennifer Aniston, and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbors.

Miami breaks a record in crypto payments

CryptoPotato has been announcing since the beginning of June that Miami is the main point for BTC payments. Weeks ago, an anonymous buyer paid $22.5 million in crypto for a Miami Beach penthouse. However, there are no details about the crypto that was used for the transaction.

But a luxurious condo part of the Arte Surfside building was sold for $4,450.50 in cryptocurrency. Arte Surfside developer Giovanni Fasciano praised cryptocurrencies and hinted that they are the future of virtual transactions.

Like Miami Beach, other areas in the United States have used cryptocurrencies as payment. In Texas, several retail stores use crypto for acquiring goods and services.

But in New York, cryptographic payments in real estate are accepted as very profitable. Many people are using crypto; this gives the market credibility and a promising future.