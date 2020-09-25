The recent success enjoyed by the Uniswap tokens airdrop claim has shown great signs that the token is here to stay despite volatile price movements.

Uniswap is distributing 150 million Uniswap tokens to its community members as a bonus for loyalty in the conducted airdrop. The community members who got the free tokens saw the price increase to around $8 in the following days.

Majority of the community memeber sold off their tokens after they got it, which resulted in the price decline that was seen last week. But the number of participants who have enjoyed the benefit has been encouraging so far, which means Uniswap has recorded success.

Almost 30 million Uniswap tokens still unclaimed

According to the data released by Dune Analytics, an on-chain data provider reported that 190,800 wallets, which are eligible for the claim, had gotten their Uniswap tokens. This data shows that about 78%, which totals 117 million UNI tokens was claimed just a week after Uniswap announced it.

Presently, the total unclaimed coins remaining are around 30 million, with the claim numbers falling drastically since its rapid rise on September 17. Dune equaled the claim rate to that or Apple, which has seen about 17% of its users install its recently released operating system.

Uniswap tokens enjoy a good price move this week

With the Uniswap tokens airdrop almost over, the token supply would be expected to stabilize in the coming days. The UNI token enjoyed a rapid increase in price after a previous decline last week. The coin saw its lowest trading level when it traded around $3.20 on September 22.

UNI has surprisingly escaped the market dump that has rocked the whole of the DeFi market. DeFi Pulse reported that Uniswap holds a total value locked of $1.87 billion, putting it second in the DeFi chart. The leading platform in the DeFi space is presently MakerDAO, which boasts over 18% in market shares.