Oraichain Labs US Launches With Asset Tokenization Platform That Aims To Broaden Access to Capital Markets

New Jersey, USA, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire

Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new FinTech startup founded in the United States, is launching with the goal of modernizing and broadening access to capital markets by establishing itself as a leader in asset fractionalization..

OLUS will develop a secure, scalable, and compliance-focused infrastructure, with the goal of leveraging the transformative power of decentralized ledger technology to streamline the process for both asset owners and investors.

Blockchain adoption is increasing across the globe and yet the majority of real-world asset owners lack the tools and expertise required to take advantage of this exciting new technology trend. OLUS is created to meet the rising demand for on-chain expertise, developing a secure and user-friendly platform for fractionalizing real-world assets.

OLUS’s blockchain-based workflows for asset issuance, management and investment aim to revolutionize capital markets. Furthermore, OLUS will provide tools to support on-chain validation of real-world assets, bringing new ways to access liquidity while ensuring compliance remains at the forefront. By partnering with the Oraichain Foundation on technology, OLUS will also develop a compliance-aware token standard that’s capable of enforcing KYC, transfer rules, lockup periods and other control functions in order to satisfy regulatory requirements.

Because real-world assets come in many shapes and sizes, tokenization is not a “one size fits all” process. With this in mind, OLUS’s issuance workflows are flexible to be able to support different investment types in a compliant manner. Using OLUS’s platform, both individuals and organizations can define and register assets by providing required documentation on-chain.

Alongside its investment infrastructure, OLUS has developed systems that aim to streamline due diligence for underwriters and buyers of privately held assets. Asset issuers can upload documentation for each asset to a decentralized file storage platform that’s hashed on-chain and permanently stored within the associated metadata repository. Asset owners can then update this documentation on a regular basis, providing investors with a near real-time snapshot of its performance, health factors and cash flows.

OLUS will initially focus on bringing the value of its infrastructure to real estate and small & midsize business (SMB) owners in the United States, potentially expanding to other asset classes in the future. Real estate in particular is a traditionally illiquid asset class. Paper driven complex due diligence processes often result in elevated costs for investors. By aggregating data on-chain for each of these assets and democratizing co-ownership, their goal is to help our asset owners unlock the value in their equity and allow them to scale rather than simply survive.

About Oraichain Labs US

Oraichain Labs US is a FinTech development company, focusing on the creation of regulatory compliant and secured tokenization products for real-world and digital assets. With an emphasis on data transparency, our company is working to accelerate the growth and modernization of capital markets by bringing trust to digital asset issuance, management and investment.

CEO

Tung Do Position

contact@orai.us