FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
OpenAIOracle

Oracle and OpenAI ink $300 billion supercomputing deal

2 mins read
805101
Oracle and OpenAI ink $300 billion supercomputing deal

Contents

1. Oracle’s stock jumps, Ellison’s net worth spikes $100B
Share link:

In this post:

  • OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027.
  • The agreement will require 4.5 gigawatts of power and massive AI chip infrastructure.
  • Oracle’s stock surged 42%, and Larry Ellison’s net worth jumped by over $100 billion.

Oracle has signed a five-year agreement to provide OpenAI with $300 billion worth of computing infrastructure starting in 2027, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

The deal is one of the biggest cloud contracts ever recorded, and it completely overshadows OpenAI’s current yearly revenue of $10 billion.

This agreement will require 4.5 gigawatts of energy to power the planned infrastructure, an amount that could serve nearly four million homes or exceed the output of two Hoover Dams.

This development comes as OpenAI tries to break through the ceiling caused by a shortage of compute capacity, which has slowed down its product releases and model development.

With this new arrangement, OpenAI intends to build out massive new data centers, and it’s placing Oracle at the center of that expansion. The AI firm already attempted to fix the shortage through a joint venture with SoftBank, launching the Stargate data center initiative.

But that plan has seen minimal progress. The company now says Stargate includes all its data-center projects, and the Oracle contract is part of that branding.

Oracle’s stock jumps, Ellison’s net worth spikes $100B

Oracle revealed in its earnings for the quarter ending August 31 that it had locked in $317 billion in future contract revenue, which includes the OpenAI deal. Shares of the company shot up 42% on Wednesday after the announcement, Cryptopolitan reported.

See also  Goldman’s tech summit swirls with talk of record 2025 deals

Safra Catz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, told analysts the new revenue came from three different contracts signed during the quarter. She didn’t identify the companies involved at the time.

That stock movement pushed Oracle co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison into a new wealth bracket. His net worth jumped by over $100 billion, putting him close to Elon Musk on the global rich list. Ellison now sits on a personal fortune estimated at $400 billion, thanks in large part to the OpenAI contract.

But the deal comes with major risks. For OpenAI, it means paying an average of $60 billion per year, six times what it currently earns. The company is not yet profitable, and it’s placing a bet that its growth through ChatGPT will continue and lead to adoption across governments, companies, and billions of users.

For Oracle, it means placing a big chunk of its future income on a single partner. To meet its end of the bargain, Oracle will likely have to borrow money to acquire enough AI chips to build and power the required infrastructure.

For years, OpenAI had relied solely on Microsoft to deliver the compute it needed. But supply issues and growing frustration inside the company led to a change. OpenAI recently received waivers that allow it to seek new providers, clearing the way for Oracle to step in with a far bigger offer.

See also  Microsoft strikes $17.4B GPU deal with Nebius

While the startup is still working through internal challenges like regulatory investigations and a fierce hiring market, the Oracle deal is its biggest step yet in scaling beyond Microsoft.

The contract assumes that OpenAI’s user base, model performance, and commercial reach will all grow significantly over the next decade. But with regulators in two U.S. states now reviewing its structure as a for-profit, and ongoing tensions with Microsoft, the next few years will test whether this bet pays off—or burns both companies.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan