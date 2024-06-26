Opera adds new features and AI themes to its browser

Opera has announced the release of the second round of its Opera One with an array of new features like split tabs and AI capabilities. Released into developer beta, the new version, Opera One R2 also comes with new multimedia controls.

Also read: Central banks must ‘raise their game’ on AI, BIS warns

With the latest additions to the browser, Opera is looking at enhancing user experience and consolidating its market. Opera has promised to release the features to a wider user base later this year.

Opera explains the new features

Traditionally, Opera browser’s multimedia controls were on the sidebar but the latest version’s control can be a floating window on its own. The multimedia player can have controls like play or pause, next, previous, pop-out, and volume options, according to the company.

Another new feature update worth mentioning is the in-browser split-screen tabs. Instead of opening two browser windows, users can now “open one but split-screen tabs in that one window.”

Opera One is getting an upgrade. Meet Opera One R2. 👉 new music player & video popout

👉 split screen & more tab features to come

👉 AI superpowers Available to test on the developer version of the Opera browser now. pic.twitter.com/Rf43i5swDZ — Opera (@opera) June 26, 2024

According to the company, tabs are also getting emoji decorations, in addition to update known as Traces, which marks the most visited tabs if they are more than 30 tabs. Those who use less tabs will not see Traces.

More AI features added to the browser

Opera One first integrated AI in 2023 with Aria. Now the additional AI features such as voice output will help users with accessibility and image generation. This means users can create images straight from prompts in Aria’s sidebar.

Also read: Opera Integrates Google’s Gemini Models to Enhance Aria Browser AI

In the latest version, Aria is also getting an Image understanding capability, which can provide users with information about an image added to the sidebar. This includes things like specific models, and context, including math equations.

Apart from these, the company is also introducing page context mode. With this feature, users can ask questions about a webpage, and get services like translating or summarizing.

Opera has indicated that the features “will be gradually rolled out in the developer version of the Opera One browser over the coming weeks.”

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame