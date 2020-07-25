Following the launch of Opera crypto wallet in America, Europe, and Mexico earlier this year, the web browser has launched it’s integrated crypto browser into the UK.

With the Opera crypto wallet launched in the UK market, users can now purchase cryptos directly through bank accounts or digital banking app Revolut. Before the launch, around two years of testing have gone into the development of the Opera crypto service garnering around 170k monthly active users since inception back in 2018.

However, the browser’s crypto wallet can be used to trade Ethererum as other digital coins are slated to be enabled in the near future.

Charles Hamel, Opera crypto head, talks about the firm’s crypto service

Charles Hamel explains that the browser, for now, can only be used to trade Ethererum in the UK as they work to enable more crypto coins in the future. The browser’s developers worked alongside crypto on-ramp provider Ramp Network to facilitate the initiative.

Since the Opera crypto service launched in 2018, Hamel explains that their wallet had enabled many coins like BTC, ETH, ERC-20 token, and ERC-721 token. According to Hamel, they cover most of the top 100 digital currencies and are the first traditional web browser to go crypto.

Opera also has been actively pushing crypto-related developments. Firstly, the browser became the first to allow access to decentralized addresses after partnering with a blockchain domain partner.

Also, they rolled out BTC and ETH wallets in the US and direct crypto purchases with debit cards and Apple pay.

Opera crypto wallet, a boost for crypto adoption

The Opera crypto wallet since it began to evolve in 2017/18, there’s been an uptick in the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

However, now that the firm is experienced in delivering crypto services, more users would feel comfortable using the Opera app for crypto transactions. Also, Opera’s commission rate alongside accountability with people who use it already would influence its adoption largely.