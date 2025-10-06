OpenAI’s ChatGPT reaches a new milestone with 800 million weekly active users

Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, stated that the company’s flagship product, ChatGPT, has recorded an impressive 800 million active users worldwide.

Altman revealed the updated metrics during OpenAI’s third annual DevDay, which is taking place in Fort Mason in San Francisco.

ChatGPT weekly users jump by 60%

During the event, Altman shared the new metrics and said, “More than 800 people use ChatGPT every week, and we process over 8 billion tokens per minute on the API.” He also stated that over 4 million developers use ChatGPT to code and build apps.

The founder showed the names of the most active developers using ChatGPT, along with the number of tokens they processed. Some devs processed 1 trillion tokens via ChatGPT’s API.

The OpenAI founder thanked the crowd and said that “AI has gone from something people build and play with to something people build with every day.”

In late March, OpenAI said that ChatGPT had 500 million weekly active users. By August, ChaGPT was about to hit 700 million users. The new metric of 800 million users shows an impressive jump of 60% in the past six months.

OpenAI’s DevDay had a ton of new announcements, new AI tools, and demos. The event was streamed on YouTube and recorded over 114k views in one hour.

Cryptopolitan reported today that OpenAI has signed a deal with AMD to deploy 6 gigawatts of the company’s Instinct GPUs by 2025. The deal also grants OpenAI the right to acquire up to 10% of AMD via stock warrants. Sam Altman expressed excitement about the deal in an X post and wrote, “Excited to partner with AMD to use their chips to serve our users! … The world needs much more compute.”

ChatGPT launched over 2.5 years ago and ballooned fast. It became one of the most popular artificial intelligence products ever.

OpenAI later added Pulse, which sends users custom morning briefs. The tool drew criticism for sycophancy and AI-induced delusions. In one case, a user named Allan Brooks was misled into thinking he made a new math discovery with ChatGPT’s help.

OpenAI is still legally nonprofit-controlled. It became the most valuable private company after a $6.6 billion stock sale, valued at $500 billion. The ChatGPT maker keeps releasing products quickly. Last week, it launched a new version of its AI video generation app, Sora, with a social feed. The company also partnered with Stripe on a new agentic commerce platform.

Today, OpenAI released three new products. The first is the Apps SDK, which lets users chat with other apps inside ChatGPT, including Spotify, Canva, Booking.com, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow. The second is AgentKit, a set of tools for developers and enterprises to build and deploy AI agents. OpenAI also announced the wider release of Codex, its code-generation model that powers natural-language programming (NLP) inside ChatGPT.

