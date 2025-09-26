OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse – Could it help you trade crypto?

OpenAI has launched a new feature for its flagship chatbot ChatGPT called “Pulse”, a personalized assistant-style service it says “compiles daily updates” from topics that users ask about.

According to a company blog post published Thursday, Pulse will provide curated information depending on users’ interests, including cryptocurrency trading, personal finance, health, and lifestyle.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company is pushing ChatGPT “beyond reactive conversations into a proactive service” that works in the background.

“Pulse works for you overnight, and keeps thinking about your interests, your connected data, your recent chats, and more,” Altman wrote on X Thursday.

The AI assistant was available on Thursday to subscribers of OpenAI’s $200-per-month Pro plan. However, the company has said it plans to release it to the general user base once its efficiency improves.

ChatGPT debuts personal assistant

OpenAI’s blog post stated that Pulse will “work for users overnight,” by collecting information from previous chats, user feedback, and connected apps like Google Calendar or Gmail to generate a set of personalized updates delivered every morning.

Users can influence what Pulse sends by providing feedback on what’s helpful or irrelevant. The service presents results as topical visual cards, which can be scanned or expanded for detail.

As seen in examples shared by the company with tech publications, the assistant can prepare an agenda from a calendar, notify users about important emails, or give ideas for dinner based on dietary preferences.

In a demonstration, ChatGPT asked a user what they wanted to be updated on by the next morning, like local news, trail running recommendations, or progress with learning languages.

Pulse could also be helpful to crypto traders by tracking market prices and providing overnight developments from different parts of the digital asset industry.

“We’re building AI that lets us take the level of support that only the wealthiest have been able to afford and make it available to everyone over time,” Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, said in the blog post. “ChatGPT Pulse is starting with Pro users today, but we’ll roll out this intelligence to all.”

CEO Altman mentioned that Pulse adapts best when users share more personal information, saying:

“It performs super well if you tell ChatGPT more about what’s important to you. Think of treating ChatGPT like a super-competent personal assistant: sometimes you ask for things you need at the moment, but if you share general preferences, it will do a good job for you proactively.”

The feature integrates with ChatGPT’s memory tools, meaning it can recall information shared in earlier conversations.

According to OpenAI’s personalization lead, Christina Wadsworth Kaplan, Pulse noticed her passion for running and prepared a London itinerary with jogging routes when she was testing the new feature. As a pescatarian, she said Pulse even filtered restaurant menus to support her diet.

“It’s a net-new functionality for a consumer product,” Wadsworth Kaplan said.

Pulse comes against the backdrop of OpenAI’s recent partnership with Oracle, which sought to help the AI company expand its computing resources. Altman said earlier this week that some of its “compute-intensive” products, including the new assistant, would only be available to those subscribed to its most expensive subscription tier.

Is asking AI advice on crypto investments any good?

Pulse may become part of the robo-advisory market tools, as surveys suggest demand for AI-driven financial advice is growing.

Cryptopolitan covered a poll by investment platform eToro, which found that 13% of 11,000 retail investors already use large language models such as ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini for investment purposes.

In another survey, UK-based comparison site Finder said that among 2,000 respondents, 40% reported using AI for budgeting or credit score analysis. Adoption was higher among younger groups, with 65% of Generation Z and 61% of Millennials turning to AI for financial advice.

