OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan access to 16 additional countries

OpenAI has broadened its ChatGPT Go plan to 16 new countries across Asia. The service package is now available in the Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, East Timor, Vietnam, Nepal, Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The tech company stated that users in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines will be able to pay in their local currencies. According to the announcement, the remaining nations must pay in USD at a price of roughly $5, with the final cost varying based on local taxation.

ChatGPT Go offers more features than the free plan

1/ We’re expanding ChatGPT Go – our low-priced subscription – to 16 more countries in Asia — Nick Turley (@nickaturley) October 9, 2025

Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, said the plan is designed for individuals seeking to access the firm’s most popular features at a more affordable price. ChatGPT Go offers more features than the free plan, including higher daily limits for image generation, messages, and file or image uploads per day. The subscription tier also provides users with twice the memory of the free plan.

OpenAI revealed that the initiative to expand the plan comes as the company has seen its weekly active user base in Southeast Asia grow by up to four times. The firm first launched ChatGPT Go in India in August, reporting that paid subscribers in the country have doubled since its launch. The tech company also launched the subscription plan in Indonesia in September.

ChatGPT Go costs 399 rupees per month in India, while 75,000 rupiah (around $4.53) in Indonesia. The other subscription plans, ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro, are offered at $200 and $25 a month, respectively.

The tech firm highlighted that ChatGPT Go subscriptions aren’t currently available in the iOS app in Cambodia, Laos, and Nepal. However, users from those countries can still access subscriptions in the Web and Android apps.

OpenAI’s rival, Google, has also launched its AI chatbot subscription plans in additional regions, as both companies compete for a larger market share in the region. Google introduced its Google AI Plus plan in Indonesia in September and expanded the subscription plan to more than 40 countries.

OpenAI introduces apps in ChatGPT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed at the company’s DevDay 2025 conference this week in San Francisco that ChatGPT had surpassed 800 million weekly active users globally, up from 700 million in August. The tech firm also introduced apps integrated into ChatGPT, transforming the chatbot into an ecosystem similar to an app store.

The AI company stated that its pilot partners, including Canva, Coursera, Booking.com, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow, will be available, with additional pilot partners set to launch later this year. OpenAI also hopes to bring apps to its EU users soon.

“The evolution we’re trying to make over the next few years is one where ChatGPT itself is more like an operating system where you can come and use applications. If you want to write, there’s an app for that. If you want to code, there’s an app for that. If you want to interact with goods and services, there are applications for you.” -Nick Tuley, Head of ChatGPT

The firm mentioned that it will launch apps to ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Edu later this year. OpenAI also plans to open submissions for developers to publish their apps in ChatGPT and establish a directory where users can browse and search for them.

OpenAI reported that its chatbot has experienced rapid global growth since its launch in late 2022. The firm noted that ChatGPT’s adoption growth rate in the lowest-income countries was four times that in the highest-income countries by May 2025.

Despite the company’s growth and recent $500 billion valuation, it reported an operating loss of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2025. OpenAI has doubled down its spending on AI infrastructure as it partnered with Nvidia to build data centers in a $100 billion deal.

