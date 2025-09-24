Google expands $5 AI Plus plan to 40 countries

After a successful launch in Indonesia, Google expanded its $5 AI Plus plan to 40 additional countries. The plan includes access to Gemini 2.5 pro, video and image generation tools, NotebookLM, and 200 GB of cloud storage.

The plan is an affordable alternative to the company’s premium subscriptions, including AI Pro and Ultra tiers. It has been packaged with a set of features at a rough cost of $5 to $6 per month, depending on location. Subscribers from countries such as Mexico and Nepal are also eligible for a 50% discount for the first six months.

New AI Plus Plan adds NotebookLM, Gmail, and Docs integration

According to an update by Rohan Shah, Director of Engineering at Google One, subscribers can gain access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, along with extended limits for image and video generation. Veo 3 Fast model for video generation, Whisk and Flow creative tools, and the Nano Banana image editing model will all be included in the AI Plus tier.

Google AI Plus is now available in 40+ countries 🌏 Google AI Plus is our newest plan designed to empower people in emerging markets to do more with Google AI, for less. Now, even more people around the world can access our productivity and creativity tools at a more accessible… pic.twitter.com/mLqH0zwrk4 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 23, 2025

Additionally, the plan includes integration with Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, as well as expanded access to NotebookLM. Subscribers will also be entitled to 200GB of cloud storage access across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, which can be shared with up to five family members; however, the AI features will remain exclusive to the account holder.

Rohan Shah confirmed the expansion, citing a strong demand from the initial rollout in Indonesia. He noted that the reception has been positive and therefore triggered the expansion to more countries.

The countries included in the plan include Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The $5 plan followed the introduction of Google’s AI-powered search model in Pakistan on August 27. Pakistan’s Country Director for Google, Farhan Qureshi, revealed that the new plan is a result of the search engine firm’s long-term commitment to the country’s digital growth. He highlighted that the creativity displayed by Pakistanis in adopting AI tools has inspired the expansion and confirmed that it is the core part of their commitment to fuel Pakistanis’ digital transformation, while ensuring everyone gets the chance to enhance their productivity, creativity, and learning with AI.

AI Plus Plan targets Asia, Africa, and Latin America, leaving out the U.S. market

Google’s top-tier plans, including the AI Pro plan, are currently priced at $20 per month, while the AI Ultra plan is priced at $250 per month. The two plans offer larger storage options and higher usage limits. According to the Director of Engineering, Rohan Shah, AI Plus is intended to provide entry-level experience to accelerate AI adoption. For instance, the Pro plan includes 2TB of cloud storage while the Ultra plan includes 30 TB of storage, showing the disparity between the different tiers of the subscriptions.

Google’s expansion rollout follows OpenAI’s extension of its affordable version subscription for ChatGPT to Indonesia. Cryptopolitan covered the story yesterday, noting the pricing of ChatGPT GO at $4.75 per month.

The new tier has been priced between the free version and the premium ChatGPT Plus and Pro plans, which offer 10 times higher usage limits. The extended ChatGPT Go allows the chatbot to save past conversations for a more personalized response. The extended plan by OpenAI is also available in India at $5 per month, which was rolled out just last month. Head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, confirmed that subscriptions doubled after the India launch.

Google confirmed in its statement that the low-cost plan will not be available for U.S. residents at this stage. Instead, it has shifted its focus to Asian, African, Latin American, and Eastern European nations, where the higher-tier plans have received little to no adoption.

