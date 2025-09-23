OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go launches in Indonesia

OpenAI has expanded its budget-friendly ChatGPT subscription plan to Indonesia. The firm has rolled out its sub-$4.57 (Rp75,000) ChatGPT Go paid plan per month in the country.

OpenAI revealed that its chatbot’s Go plan is a mid-tier subscription option between OpenAI’s free version and its premium ChatGPT Plus plan. The tech company had previously introduced the subscription plan in India for $5 per month.

ChatGPT Go plan offers 10x limits compared to the Free plan

The AI research company said the ChatGPT Go package offers users 10 times higher usage limits than the free plan for sending questions or prompts, generating images, and uploading files. According to the report, the plan also allows the chatbot to remember previous conversations better, enabling more personalized responses over time.

ChatGPT head Nick Turley said on Tuesday that the launch of the chatbot’s Go plan in India a month ago caused ChatGPT subscribers to more than double. He also acknowledged that OpenAI introduced the Go plan in Indonesia due to its high number of active ChatGPT users.

“It’s exciting to see the rapid adoption of AI in Indonesia, which is already one of ChatGPT’s top five markets by weekly active users. If you’re in Indonesia, try ChatGPT Go and let us know what you think.” –Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s move to launch its Go plan subscription in Indonesia positions it in direct competition with Google, which launched its own similarly priced AI Plus subscription plan in the country earlier this month. The tech company said the new package provides access to more advanced AI tools at an affordable price.

Google revealed that Indonesians would be able to create high-quality videos directly in the Gemini app using Google’s video creation models, the Veo 3 Fast, Flow, and Whisk. The firm added that the subscription plan also includes access to advanced tools for AI image and video creation.

The AI Plus package will offer users access to Gemini 2.5 Pro and more features in NotebookLM. The subscription plan also provides 200 GB of storage for users to back up their photos, documents, and backups. Google priced the AI Plus in Indonesia at IDR 75,000 per month, and added a 50% discount for the first 6 months.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go plan in India

OpenAI introduced its chatbot’s Go plan in India for around 399 rupees per month, arguing that it’s the most affordable offering yet. The company said it targeted India’s price-sensitive market, which has nearly one billion internet users.

The tech company said in a statement that ChatGPT Go is designed for Indians who want greater access to the chatbot’s advanced capabilities at a more affordable price. OpenAI revealed that the top-tier version of the chatbot, the ChatGPT Pro, is priced at 19,900 rupees/month in India, and ChatGPT Plus costs around 1,999 rupees per month.

OpenAI disclosed that the Go plan offers extended access to some of its features, including GPT-5, image generation, file uploads, advanced data analysis tools like Python, and more personalized responses. Turley said at the time that the company was making ChatGPT more affordable and they were launching Go in India to get feedback before expanding to other countries like Indonesia.

According to OpenAI, the ChatGPT Plus costs 1,999 rupees a month in India or $20 internationally, and the ChatGPT Pro is priced at 19,900 rupees a month in India or $200 internationally. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, met with Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in February and discussed India’s plan to create a low-cost AI ecosystem.

Other companies have also eyed India’s growing base of over 800 million internet users, hoping to gain a strong foothold in the AI market. Google also announced a free one-year subscription to its Google AI Pro plan for Indian students aged 18 and over. Eligible students were required to complete registration by September 15, 2025, to claim the free one-year subscription.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today